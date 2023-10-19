Terraria is an action-adventure, platformer that has numerous areas to explore and tough bosses to defeat, and a good pair of wings can make traversing the landscape and taking on bad guys much easier. The best way to obtain a set of Terraria wings is to craft them. Whether you’re looking for fledgling wings, angel wings, bat wings, or fairy wings, there will be a set for you here! We’ve even put in a selection of what we deem the best wings in Terraria. Luckily, if you’re not a fan of crafting, many wings can also be found by defeating bosses.
Let’s dive into our Terraria wings guide.
How to get wings in Terraria
If you want to get your hands on a pair of wings in Terraria, the first thing you have to do is set the game to hardmode. Most can only be obtained by crafting them, though some are available in treasure bags, as rewards, or to purchase from merchants. Below we’ve gathered a list of all the wings in Teraria, and how to get them, so you’ll be soaring around in no time.
Craftable Terraria wings
To craft the following wings you must first set the game to Hardmode. Once that is done, you can combine the items listed below at an anvil to create loads of different wings.
|Wings
|Items required
|Flight time
|Rarity
|Angel Wings
|Ten Feathers, 20 Souls of Flight, and 25 Souls of Light
|1.67 seconds
|Pink
|Bat Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and a Broken Bat Wing
|2.67 seconds
|Pink
|Bee Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and a Tattered Bee Wing
|2.67 seconds
|Pink
|Beetle Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and eight Beetle Husks
|2.83 seconds
|Lime
|Bone Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and a Bone Feather
|2.83 seconds
|Pink
|Butterfly Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and Butterfly Dust
|2.67 seconds
|Pink
|Demon Wings
|20 Souls of Flight, ten Feathers, and 25 Souls of Night
|1.67 seconds
|Pink
|Fairy Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and 100 Pixie Dust
|2.17 seconds
|Pink
|Flame Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and a Fire Feather
|2.67 seconds
|Pink
|Frozen Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and an Ice Feather
|2.17 seconds
|Pink
|Ghost Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and ten Ectoplasm
|2.67 seconds
|Yellow
|Harpy Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and a Giant Harpy Feather
|2.17 seconds
|Pink
|Hoverboard
|20 Souls of Flight and 18 Shroomite Bars
|2.83 seconds
|Pink
|Nebula Mantle
|14 Nebula Fragments and ten Luminite Bars
|Three seconds
|Red
|Solar Wings
|14 Solar Fragments and ten Luminite Bars
|Three seconds
|Red
|Sparkly Wings
|15 Souls of Flight, ten Feathers, and a Soul of Blight
|1.67 seconds
|White
|Spectre Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and ten Spectre Bars
|2.83 seconds
|Yellow
|Spooky Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and a Spooky Twig
|Three seconds
|Lime
|Stardust Wings
|14 Stardust Fragments and ten Luminite Bars
|Three seconds
|Red
|Tattered Fairy Wings
|20 Souls of Flight and Black Fairy Dust
|Three seconds
|Lime
|Vortex Booster
|14 Vortex Fragments and ten Luminite Bars
|Three seconds
|Red
Treasure Bag Terraria wings
Treasure Bags are obtained by defeating bosses in expert and master mode. All Terraria wings obtained from Treasure Bags have a 2.5 second flight time and are of cyan rarity.
- Arkhalis’ Lightwings
- Cenx’s Wings
- Crowno’s Wings
- D-Town’s Wings
- FoodBarbarian’s Tattered Dragon Wings
- Ghostar’s Infinity Eight
- Grox The Great’s Wings
- Jim’s Wings
- Lazure’s Barrier Platform
- Leinfors’ Prehensile Cloak
- Loki’s Wings
- Red’s Wings
- Safeman’s Blanket Cape
- Skiphs’ Paws
- Will’s Wings
- Yoraiz0r’s Spell
Rewarded Terraria wings
These Terraria wings are dropped by Hardmode enemies and given as quest rewards, so make sure you’re prepared for a difficult fight if you want to collect them all.
|Wings
|Rewarded or dropped by
|Flight time
|Rarity
|Betsy’s Wings
|Dropped by Betsy
|2.5 seconds
|Yellow
|Celestial Starboard
|Dropped by the Moon Lord in Expert Mode
|Three seconds
|Rainbow
|Empress Wings
|Dropped by the Empress of Light
|2.5 seconds
|Cyan
|Festive Wings
|Dropped by Everscream
|Three seconds
|Pink
|Fin Wings
|Quest reward from Angler
|2.17 seconds
|Red
|Fishron Wings
|Dropped by Duke Fishron
|Three seconds
|Yellow
|Fledgling Wings
|Obtained by creating a Journey Mode character
|0.42 seconds
|White
|Mothron Wings
|Dropped by Mothron
|2.83 seconds
|Yellow
Merchant Terraria wings
These last few Terraria wings are the easiest to acquire and can be purchased from in-game merchants.
|Wings
|Sold by
|Flight time
|Rarity
|Jetpack
|The Steampunker for 40 Gold Coins during Moon phases five to eight
|2.5 seconds
|Pink
|Leaf Wings
|The Witch Doctor for 75 Gold Coins during night time in a Hardmode Jungle biome
|1.67 seconds
|Pink
|Steampunk Wings
|The Steampunker for three Platinum Coins after defeating Golem
|Three seconds
|Yellow
How to use Terraria wings
When you’ve acquired a set of Terraria wings, you’re able to use them by pressing and holding the jump key. Certain types of wings allow you to hover in mid-air by holding the down key during flight, while others let you speed your ascent by pressing the up key. Once you’ve run out of flight time, you’re able to continue gliding by holding the jump key.
Flight time is reset whenever you land on solid ground or use a climbing item. Terraria wings also make the player immune to fall damage, which is even more of a reason to go out and find yourself a pair.
What are the best wings in Terraria?
As with most questions like this, the answer is entirely subjective, and it depends on what you’re looking for. Here are our picks for some of the best wings in Terraria, based on your goals.
High Flyers
If you want to be a true Icarus and fly as close to the sun as possible, the best sets for you are Stardust wings or Solar wings, which offer a massive max height of 167 tiles.
Go the distance
If you’re looking to fly far off to other lands, you should go with the Nebula mantle or the Vortex booster, as they allow you to both hover and move horizontally. With these beauties, you;ll be zipping across the world of Terraria in a flash.
All-round flapping machines
The best all-rounder wings have got to be the Fishron Wings, which have good height and speed – but the real reason you’ll want to snag these is to gain the ability to fly just as efficiently underwater. Who needs the law of physics when you’ve got Fishron on your side?
