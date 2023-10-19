Terraria is an action-adventure, platformer that has numerous areas to explore and tough bosses to defeat, and a good pair of wings can make traversing the landscape and taking on bad guys much easier. The best way to obtain a set of Terraria wings is to craft them. Whether you’re looking for fledgling wings, angel wings, bat wings, or fairy wings, there will be a set for you here! We’ve even put in a selection of what we deem the best wings in Terraria. Luckily, if you’re not a fan of crafting, many wings can also be found by defeating bosses.

With the help of our guide you’ll have the controls down in no time, so you can use your fancy wings to reach new heights and take on fresh challenges. If you’re looking for more games like Terraria to try out, head over to our lists of the best Android games and best iOS games.

Let’s dive into our Terraria wings guide.

How to get wings in Terraria

If you want to get your hands on a pair of wings in Terraria, the first thing you have to do is set the game to hardmode. Most can only be obtained by crafting them, though some are available in treasure bags, as rewards, or to purchase from merchants. Below we’ve gathered a list of all the wings in Teraria, and how to get them, so you’ll be soaring around in no time.

Craftable Terraria wings

To craft the following wings you must first set the game to Hardmode. Once that is done, you can combine the items listed below at an anvil to create loads of different wings.

Wings Items required Flight time Rarity Angel Wings Ten Feathers, 20 Souls of Flight, and 25 Souls of Light 1.67 seconds Pink Bat Wings 20 Souls of Flight and a Broken Bat Wing 2.67 seconds Pink Bee Wings 20 Souls of Flight and a Tattered Bee Wing 2.67 seconds Pink Beetle Wings 20 Souls of Flight and eight Beetle Husks 2.83 seconds Lime Bone Wings 20 Souls of Flight and a Bone Feather 2.83 seconds Pink Butterfly Wings 20 Souls of Flight and Butterfly Dust 2.67 seconds Pink Demon Wings 20 Souls of Flight, ten Feathers, and 25 Souls of Night 1.67 seconds Pink Fairy Wings 20 Souls of Flight and 100 Pixie Dust 2.17 seconds Pink Flame Wings 20 Souls of Flight and a Fire Feather 2.67 seconds Pink Frozen Wings 20 Souls of Flight and an Ice Feather 2.17 seconds Pink Ghost Wings 20 Souls of Flight and ten Ectoplasm 2.67 seconds Yellow Harpy Wings 20 Souls of Flight and a Giant Harpy Feather 2.17 seconds Pink Hoverboard 20 Souls of Flight and 18 Shroomite Bars 2.83 seconds Pink Nebula Mantle 14 Nebula Fragments and ten Luminite Bars Three seconds Red Solar Wings 14 Solar Fragments and ten Luminite Bars Three seconds Red Sparkly Wings 15 Souls of Flight, ten Feathers, and a Soul of Blight 1.67 seconds White Spectre Wings 20 Souls of Flight and ten Spectre Bars 2.83 seconds Yellow Spooky Wings 20 Souls of Flight and a Spooky Twig Three seconds Lime Stardust Wings 14 Stardust Fragments and ten Luminite Bars Three seconds Red Tattered Fairy Wings 20 Souls of Flight and Black Fairy Dust Three seconds Lime Vortex Booster 14 Vortex Fragments and ten Luminite Bars Three seconds Red

Treasure Bag Terraria wings

Treasure Bags are obtained by defeating bosses in expert and master mode. All Terraria wings obtained from Treasure Bags have a 2.5 second flight time and are of cyan rarity.

Arkhalis’ Lightwings

Cenx’s Wings

Crowno’s Wings

D-Town’s Wings

FoodBarbarian’s Tattered Dragon Wings

Ghostar’s Infinity Eight

Grox The Great’s Wings

Jim’s Wings

Lazure’s Barrier Platform

Leinfors’ Prehensile Cloak

Loki’s Wings

Red’s Wings

Safeman’s Blanket Cape

Skiphs’ Paws

Will’s Wings

Yoraiz0r’s Spell

Rewarded Terraria wings

These Terraria wings are dropped by Hardmode enemies and given as quest rewards, so make sure you’re prepared for a difficult fight if you want to collect them all.

Wings Rewarded or dropped by Flight time Rarity Betsy’s Wings Dropped by Betsy 2.5 seconds Yellow Celestial Starboard Dropped by the Moon Lord in Expert Mode T hree seconds Rainbow Empress Wings Dropped by the Empress of Light 2.5 seconds Cyan Festive Wings Dropped by Everscream T hree seconds Pink Fin Wings Quest reward from Angler 2.17 seconds Red Fishron Wings Dropped by Duke Fishron T hree seconds Yellow Fledgling Wings Obtained by creating a Journey Mode character 0.42 seconds White Mothron Wings Dropped by Mothron 2.83 seconds Yellow

Merchant Terraria wings

These last few Terraria wings are the easiest to acquire and can be purchased from in-game merchants.

Wings Sold by Flight time Rarity Jetpack The Steampunker for 40 Gold Coins during Moon phases five to eight 2.5 seconds Pink Leaf Wings The Witch Doctor for 75 Gold Coins during night time in a Hardmode Jungle biome 1.67 seconds Pink Steampunk Wings The Steampunker for three Platinum Coins after defeating Golem T hree seconds Yellow

How to use Terraria wings

When you’ve acquired a set of Terraria wings, you’re able to use them by pressing and holding the jump key. Certain types of wings allow you to hover in mid-air by holding the down key during flight, while others let you speed your ascent by pressing the up key. Once you’ve run out of flight time, you’re able to continue gliding by holding the jump key.

Flight time is reset whenever you land on solid ground or use a climbing item. Terraria wings also make the player immune to fall damage, which is even more of a reason to go out and find yourself a pair.

What are the best wings in Terraria?

As with most questions like this, the answer is entirely subjective, and it depends on what you’re looking for. Here are our picks for some of the best wings in Terraria, based on your goals.

High Flyers

If you want to be a true Icarus and fly as close to the sun as possible, the best sets for you are Stardust wings or Solar wings, which offer a massive max height of 167 tiles.

Go the distance

If you’re looking to fly far off to other lands, you should go with the Nebula mantle or the Vortex booster, as they allow you to both hover and move horizontally. With these beauties, you;ll be zipping across the world of Terraria in a flash.

All-round flapping machines

The best all-rounder wings have got to be the Fishron Wings, which have good height and speed – but the real reason you’ll want to snag these is to gain the ability to fly just as efficiently underwater. Who needs the law of physics when you’ve got Fishron on your side?

There you have it, those are all Terraria wings you can obtain while playing through the game. If you’re looking for more help, take a look at our Terraria NPCs guide.