Terraria bosses list and guide

In our Terraria Bosses list, we’ve put together an expert rundown of all the Terraria bosses, how to summon them, and all Terraria bosses drops, so you can be the boss of all bosses. In order to even trigger a boss fight, you’ll first have to meet some summoning criteria. This can take a bit of time if you’re new to the game, so allow us to help you out.

Let’s dive into our extensive Terraria bosses guide.

List of all terraria bosses in order

King Slime

Queen Bee

Eye of Cthulhu

Eater of Worlds

Brain of Cthulhu

Skeletron

Wall of Flesh

Queen Slime

The Destroyer

The Twins

Skeletron Prime

Plantera

Golem

Empress of Light

Lunatic Cultist

Duke Fishron

Moon Lord

How many bosses are in Terraria?

Terraria features a total of seven standard bosses and ten hardmode bosses to summon and defeat. Some of these fights are optional, so follow the instructions below to seek them out.

What is the Terraria boss order?

Technically, you can fight most Terraria bosses in any order, provided you know how to summon them. Of course, you first need to reach hardmode if you want to battle it out against its exclusive bosses. You can check out our recommended order in the list below.

Who is the strongest boss in Terraria?

Terraria’s strongest bosses are undoubtedly the almighty Moon Lord and Duke Fishron. While the former is technically Terraria’s final hardmode boss, the latter puts up just as tough a fight, even with his comparatively small health pool.

All standard Terraria bosses easiest to hardest and Terraria bosses drops

These are the seven bosses you can duke it out with in Terraria’s standard mode. We’ve listed them in order of when you should attempt to fight them.

King Slime

You can summon this big ol’ slime by using a Slime Crown or defeating 150 mini slimes during a slime storm, which is a random in-game event where slimes fall from the heavens. King Slime is a bit of a pushover, making him an easy first boss.

King Slime will drop one coin, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Solidifier 100% Slimy Saddle 25% One of the following: Ninja Hood, Ninja Shirt, or Ninja Pants 33.33% each One of the following: Slime Hook or Slime Gun 33.33% for the Slime Hook, 66.67% for the Slime gun Lesser Healing Potion (between five to 15) 100% King Slime Mask 14.29% King Slime Trophy 10%

Queen Bee

Queen Bee is one of the simplest Terraria bosses of them all, and you can summon her by destroying her larva within the underground jungle. You can also use an Abeemination anywhere in the jungle biome in order to spawn her straight away.

Queen Bee will drop five coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate One of the following: Bee Gun, Bee Keeper, or The Bee’s Knees 33% each One of the following: Hive Wand, Bee Hat, Bee Shirt, or Bee Pants 33% for Hive wand, 11% for all others Honey Comb 33% Nectar 6.7% Honeyed Goggles 5% Beenade (10-30) 75% Bee Wax (16-26) 100% Bottled Honey (five to 15) 100% Queen Bee Mask 14.29% Queen Bee Trophy 10%

Eye of Cthulhu

The Eye of Cthulhu is a gross, fleshy eyeball that has a one in three chance of spawning in the evening once you have at least 200 HP, ten defence, and three or more NPCs living in your town. You can also opt to summon it yourself by using a Suspicious Looking Eye at night.

Eye of Cthulhu will drop three coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate (only in corrupt zones) Demonite Ore (30-90) 100% (only in corrupt zones) Unholy Arrow (20-50) 100% (only in corrupt zones) Corrupt Seeds (one to three) 100% (only in crimson zones) Crimtane Ore (30-90) 100% (only in crimson zones) Crimson Seeds (one to three) 100% Binoculars 2.5% Lesser Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% (when defeated on the same day

as the Wall of Flesh) Badger’s Hat 100% Eye of Cthulhu Mask 14.29% Eye of Cthulhu Trophy 10%

Eater of Worlds

The Eater of Worlds is almost as disgusting as the Eye of Cthulhu, being a ruddy giant worm and all. Thankfully, it’s only available in worlds filled with corruption. You can wake it up by breaking three Shadow Orbs found deep within corruption chasms using a pickaxe with at least 65% power. Naturally, explosives will also do the trick.

Eater of Worlds will drop eight coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Shadow Scale (0-134) 100% Demonite Ore (20–395) 100% Eater’s Bone 5% Lesser Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Eater of Worlds Mask 14.29% Eater of Worlds Trophy 10%

Brain of Cthulhu

Oh look, another revolting Terraria boss. This one’s a murderous brain with a gaping, toothy maw. Just… no. You can summon the Brain of Cthulhu by hammering away at three Crimson Hearts found within crimson chasms. Alternatively, you can use a Bloody Spine to instantly summon the beast.

Brain of Cthulhu will drop five coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Crimtane Ore (40–90) 100% Bone Rattle 5% Lesser Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Brain of Cthulhu Mask 14.29% Brain of Cthulhu Trophy 10%

Skeletron

Skeletron is a towering skeleton who possesses the strength to kill you in a single hit if you don’t defeat him before the night is through. You can summon him by chatting to the old man at the entrance to the dungeon during the evening. Steel yourself for a tricky fight with this one.

Skeletron will drop five coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Lesser Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Skeletron Mask 14.29% Skeletron Hand 12.24% Book of Skulls 10.5% Skeletron Trophy 10% Chippy’s Couch 14.29%

Wall of Flesh

You’ll face off against the Wall of Flesh just before entering hardmode. As its name suggests, it’s another disgustingly fleshy Terraria boss with a sizeable health pool and formidable strength. You can summon it – if you dare – by lobbing a Guide Voodoo Doll into a pool of lava.

Wall of Flesh will drop eight coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Pwnhammer 100% One of the following: Breaker Blade, Clockwork Assault Rifle, Laser Rifle, Firecracker, Warrior Emblem, Ranger Emblem, Sorcerer Emblem, Summoner Emblem 12.5% each Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% (when defeated on the same day

as the Eye of Cthulhu) Badger’s Hat 100% Wall of Flesh Mask 14.29% Wall of Flesh Trophy 10%

All hardmode Terraria bosses easiest to hardest and Terraria bosses drops

These are the ten bosses you can take on in Terraria’s standard mode. We’ve listed them in order of when you should attempt to fight them.

Queen Slime

Queen Slime is the first of Terraria’s ten hardmode bosses, not to mention one of its easiest. She’s pretty similar to King Slime during her first phase, and you can summon her by using Gelatin Crystals in the Underground Hallow. Note that Queen Slime is another optional boss, so if you’re struggling to take her down, you can safely move to the next.

Queen Slime will drop six coins, along with the following.

Items Drop rate Sparkle Slime Balloon (25–75) 100% One of the following: Crystal Assassin Hood, Crystal Assassin Shirt, Crystal Assassin Pants 33% each Blade Staff 25% Gelatinous Pillion 25% Hook of Dissonance 33% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Queen Slime Mask 14.29% Queen Slime Trophy 10%

The Destroyer

Despite its scary name, The Destroyer is a bit of a pushover. It’s a mechanical behemoth that looks intimidating but is pretty straightforward to take down. It’s similar to the Eater of Worlds in many ways, though The Destroyer boasts a giant health pool. You can summon it by using a Mechanical Worm in the evening.

The Destroyer will drop 12 coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Soul of Might (25–40) 100% Hallowed Bar (15–30) 100% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Destroyer Mask 14.29% Destroyer Trophy 10%

The Twins

Remember the Eyes of Cthulhu? Well, they’re back and now boast fancy cybernetics. One likes to shoot you from afar, while the other favours a more up-close approach, slamming into you and spewing out fire when it feels like it. You can summon them by using a Mechanical Eye in the evening.

The Twins will drop 12 coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Soul of Sight (25–40) 100% Hallowed Bar (15–30) 100% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Twin Mask 14.29%

Skeletron Prime

Skeletron Prime is an enhanced – and far trickier – version of old Skeletron. He now has four deadly limbs, each wielding its own weapon, though you’ll still only have to finish off his head to take this giant down. You can summon Skeletron Prime by using a Mechanical Skull in the evening.

Skeletron Prime will drop 12 coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Soul of Fright (25–40) 100% Hallowed Bar (15–30) 100% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Skeletron Prime Mask 14.29% Skeletron Prime Trophy 10%

Plantera

Plantera is a giant, man-eating plant that loves to fire deadly seed at you. You can only take on Plantera once you’ve defeated Skeletron Prime, The Twins, and The Destroyer. Once you’ve done so, you can summon the beast by destroying one of her bulbs in the Underground Jungle.

Plantera will drop 15 coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Temple Key 100% One of the following: Grenade Launcher (and 50–149 Rocket I), Venus Magnum, Nettle Burst, Leaf Blower, Flower Pow, Wasp Gun, Seedler 14.29% Pygmy Staff 25% Thorn Hook 10% The Axe 2% Seedling 5% Zapinator ~1.25% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Plantera Mask 14.29% Plantera Trophy 10%

Golem

Golem is a giant stone creature that functions a little like Skeletron. Once you’ve dealt enough damage to Golem’s head, the thing will pop clean off and start flying around the place. You can summon him by using a Lihzahrd Power Cell in the Jungle Temple’s Lihzahrd Altar, which you can only gain access to after defeating Plantera.

Golem will drop 15 coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Picksaw 25% Beetle Husk (four to eight) 100% One of the following: Stynger (and 60-99 Stynger Bolt), Possessed Hatchet, Sun Stone, Eye of the Golem, Heat Ray, Staff of Earth, Golem Fist 14.29% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Golem Mask 14.29% Golem Trophy 10%

Empress of Light

Empress of Light is one of hardmode’s toughest bosses, especially when fought during the day, which makes us thankful that she’s entirely optional. She flies around the arena, making her tricky to hit, and has one of the game’s most versatile movesets. You can summon her by killing a Prismatic Lacewing, which can sometimes be found in the Surface Hallow once you’ve defeated Plantera.

Empress of Light will drop 25 coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Nightglow 25% Starlight 25% Kaleidoscope 25% Eventide 25% Empress Wings 6.67% Prismatic Dye 25% Stellar Tune 2% Rainbow Cursor 5% Terraprisma (drops if 100% of damage is dealt at daytime) 100% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Empress of Light Mask 14.29% Empress of Light Trophy 10%

Lunatic Cultist

The Lunatic Cultist doesn’t look like much at first glance, but his fireballs and lighting attacks are a pain to deal with, as are the doppelgangers he so likes to spawn in. You can fight Lunatic Cultist once you’ve defeated the four buddies, found outside the Dungeon once Golem is down.

Lunatic Cultist will drop ten coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Ancient Manipulator 100% Lunatic Cultist Mask 14.29% Lunatic Cultist Trophy 10% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100%

Duke Fishron

Just when you think Terraria bosses can’t get any weirder, the game goes and pulls out Duke Fishron. This strange mix of a dragon, pig, and a shark puts up one of the game’s most challenging fights, boasting many devastating attacks, including explosive bubbles a tornado of sea creatures. You can summon him by using a Truffle Worm as bait when fishing in the Ocean biome.

Duke Fishron will drop 25 coins, along with the following.

Item Drop rate One of the following: Bubble Gun, Flairon, Razorblade Typhoon, Tempest Staff, Tsunami 20% Fishron Wings 6.67% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Duke Fishron Mask 14.29% Duke Fishron Trophy 10%

Moon Lord

Moon Lord is Terraria’s true final boss, so come prepared. You can destroy his hands and head by attacking their giant eyes, but once you do, his chest cavity pops open, revealing another stage. You can summon Moon Lord by using a Celestial Sigil or taking down four Celestial Pillars. Good luck!

Moon Lord will drop one platinum coin, along with the following.

Item Drop rate Portal Gun 100% Luminite (70–90) 100% One of the following: Meowmere, Terrarian, Star Wrath, S.D.M.G., Last Prism, Lunar Flare, Rainbow Crystal Staff, Lunar Portal Staff, Celebration Mk2, Celebration 11.1% each Meowmere Minecart 10% Super Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Greater Healing Potion (five to 15) 100% Moon Lord Mask 14.29% Moon Lord Trophy 10%

And that's all she wrote for our Terraria bosses guide.