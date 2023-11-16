Netmarble unveils its new line of mobile games at G-STAR

Korea’s annual trade show, G-STAR, is underway, and this year, there are numerous Netmarble G-STAR announcements for gamers around the world. The South Korean mobile games developer has three new titles on the way, and what better place to showcase them than at such a popular show?

The first of the new games is sure to excite fans of The Seven Deadly Sins anime, as The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins looks to be an open-world RPG for mobile, console, and PC. Within, you can expect to explore various locations from the anime, meet familiar characters, and form your own combat style as you collect new fighters for your team. Months after its announcement, we hope to learn the The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins release date soon.

Following that, we got a look at RF Online Next, a sci-fi MMORPG coming to PC and mobile. If the name ‘RF Online’ sounds familiar to you, that’s because it’s an MMORPG from 2004. CCR developed the original game, naming it Rising Force to begin with. Netmarble acquired the rights to the IP in 2020, and the new game aims to revitalize RF Online, offering a fun multiplayer experience that takes place across three realms.

Finally, Netmarble gave us a look at the collectible RPG Demis Re:Born, a game that’s just for mobile. It’s based on Grand Cross, Netmarble’s original IP, and it allows you to meet various characters who are modernized versions of historical figures and mythological legends.

Safe to say that it’s exciting times at Netmarble, and mobile gamers are in for a treat with these three games. Still, you likely need something to keep you busy until they release, so make sure you check out our list of the best mobile games. There’s something for everyone.