The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin release date speculations

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is an upcoming sequel to Netmarble’s popular RPG adventure, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. Inspired by the anime and manga juggernaut, The Seven Deadly Sins, the game follows on from the story of Grand Cross, taking you on a fresh, open-world action-adventure featuring a multiverse-based story and a brand new protagonist. But when is the Seven Deadly Sins: Origin release date? Here’s everything we know so far.

When is the Seven Deadly Sins: Origin release date?

Netmarble hasn’t confirmed a The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin release date just yet, though the game looks set to come to PC, Android, and iOS sometime in 2023 or early 2024. We’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we get more information.

How can I sign up for the Seven Deadly Sins: Origin pre-registrations?

You can pre-register for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin through the game’s TapTap page. Simply log in or create a TapTap account, then hit the big green ‘pre-register’ button for either Android or iOS. We’ve not found a way of pre-registering for the PC version yet, but we’ll add any new info here as details arise.

Is there a The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin trailer?

You can check out The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin trailer from GDC above to get a glimpse of the exciting, open-world action that awaits. Showcasing the beautiful 3D graphics, gathering and exploration mechanics, and fast-paced, action-style combat, it looks like we’re in for a truly great experience. We can’t help but think the world bears a striking resemblance to the Genshin Impact map, though – especially the town that looks a lot like Mondstadt!

There’s also a second The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin trailer, which gives us development-build footage showing the protagonist exploring the town and climbing atop a giant’s hand, several characters galavanting around the wild world and taking on a bunch of baddies, and other mechanics such as fishing, flying, puzzle-solving, and riding mounts. Be sure to keep an eye on the Netmarble Global Youtube to catch any fresh video content.

The latest The Seven Deadly Sins: Original trailer is from G-Star 2023 and you can check it out below. It’s in Korean, so you’re not going to get much from the dialogue, but there is more combat gameplay than we’ve seen before, showing off some intense battles against hulking giants and a treasure-chest spider abomination.

