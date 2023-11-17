Intriguing new indie title The Star Named EOS is coming to Switch

Next year is shaping up to be a good one for indie titles, judging by The Star Named EOS release date appearing from Silver Lining Studio. The game’s eShop page is ready for you to wishlist it, and you can grab a demo on Steam right now, too.

As seen in Nintendo’s recent Indie World Showcase, The Star Named EOS releases in spring 2024, on Nintendo Switch. Silver Lining Studio, based in Korea, previously brought Behind the Frame to Switch and mobile platforms, and now appears ready to give us another beautifully illustrated experience.

The Star Named EOS is a storytelling game with puzzle elements, where you are Dei – a young photographer who follows the footsteps of his mother and tries to piece together her life through pictures and letters that she sends him.

One picture contains something strange, which leads you down the path to figuring out the truth about Dei’s family. To do this, you take photos and solve puzzles you come across while fully investigating your surroundings.

Silver Lining Studio’s game uses some impressive panorama tech to ensure the in-game environments look as good as possible and properly portray the artistic streak of the characters involved.

There’s full voice acting to really immerse you in the story, and languages supported include English, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Japanese, and Spanish.

