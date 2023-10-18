Titan Warfare codes October 2023

Looking to get your Attack on Titan fix in a virtual realm? Our Titan Warfare codes give some boosts in this anime-inspired Roblox experience.

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Titan Warfare codes.

Our Titan Warfare codes gets you an in-game boost to power up your avatar in this PvP game which pits Marleyans and Eldians against each other. Grab some free keys or cash and get started leveling up to unlock more titans and perks. Make sure you check back here often for any new codes as we’ll keep updating this page whenever they show up.

Titan Warfare codes

Active codes:

  • FREEDOM_IS_HERE: $2,500
  • GIANT_SPINE: $2,500
  • TRUE_FREEDOM – 2.5k cash
  • BREAK_FREEEEEE – 2.5k cash
  • IF_I_LOSE_IT_ALL – free rewards
  • MIKASA_SUKASA – free rewards
  • TITAN_WARFARE_IS_AWESOME – free rewards
  • S4P3 – free rewards
  • SEASON_4!!!? – free rewards
  • ILOVEDBD – free rewards
  • CONN1E – free rewards
  • TITANBATTLE – free rewards
  • POTATO_LOVER – free rewards
  • HANG3 – free rewards
  • ILOVETITANWARFARE – free rewards

Expired codes:

  • AWESOME_WARFARE
  • CALCTUTOR
  • YEL3NA
  • K3NNY
  • ANN1E
  • MOB1LE_PVP
  • 300K_LIKES
  • SURV1VAL
  • SEASON_3!!
  • SEASON_1
  • CASH_MONEY123
  • 50KLIKESTHANKYOU
  • XBOXGAMING
  • 45KLIKESYAY
  • MAGATH123

Titan Warfare codes box to redeem codes in the game

How do I redeem Titan Warfare codes?

Redeeming codes is easy, just follow these simple steps:

  • Boot up Titan Warfare in Roblox
  • Go to the shop
  • Put one of our codes in the ‘Code’ box
  • Press enter
  • Enjoy your free stuff!

