Titan Warfare codes October 2023

Our Titan Warfare codes gets you an in-game boost to power up your avatar in this PvP game which pits Marleyans and Eldians against each other. Grab some free keys or cash and get started leveling up to unlock more titans and perks. Make sure you check back here often for any new codes as we’ll keep updating this page whenever they show up.
Titan Warfare codes
Active codes:
- FREEDOM_IS_HERE: $2,500
- GIANT_SPINE: $2,500
- TRUE_FREEDOM – 2.5k cash
- BREAK_FREEEEEE – 2.5k cash
- IF_I_LOSE_IT_ALL – free rewards
- MIKASA_SUKASA – free rewards
- TITAN_WARFARE_IS_AWESOME – free rewards
- S4P3 – free rewards
- SEASON_4!!!? – free rewards
- ILOVEDBD – free rewards
- CONN1E – free rewards
- TITANBATTLE – free rewards
- POTATO_LOVER – free rewards
- HANG3 – free rewards
- ILOVETITANWARFARE – free rewards
Expired codes:
- AWESOME_WARFARE
- CALCTUTOR
- YEL3NA
- K3NNY
- ANN1E
- MOB1LE_PVP
- 300K_LIKES
- SURV1VAL
- SEASON_3!!
- SEASON_1
- CASH_MONEY123
- 50KLIKESTHANKYOU
- XBOXGAMING
- 45KLIKESYAY
- MAGATH123
How do I redeem Titan Warfare codes?
Redeeming codes is easy, just follow these simple steps:
- Boot up Titan Warfare in Roblox
- Go to the shop
- Put one of our codes in the ‘Code’ box
- Press enter
- Enjoy your free stuff!
