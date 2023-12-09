Tower of Fantasy’s Evangelion collaboration brings Asuka to Aida

Level Infinite and Hotta Studios have announced a Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration, which is a huge franchise to work with for the game’s first-ever crossover event. The studios announced this news alongside details of the upcoming 3.5 update.

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play mobile MMORPG full of varied characters and beautiful locations. Evangelion’s heroes Asuka Langley Soryu, Rei Ayanami, and Shinji Ikari will be joining the existing Tower of Fantasy characters, alongside the Evangelion Test Type-01 mech, to take on a new adventure with us all.

We’re not sure just yet which of the Evangelion protagonists will make the jump to playable characters in the crossover, but we hope the full trio gets the superstar treatment from the devs. We do know that as part of this event, we can look forward to collaboration-exclusive outfits, vehicles, and limited-time simulacra.

When is the Tower of Fantasy Evangelion crossover release date?

So far, all Level Infinite and Hotta Studios have said is that the Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration event is coming in 2024. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we find out more about the exact release date and event content.

That’s everything we know so far about the exciting Tower of Fantasy Evangelion collaboration. If you’re looking to get into this awesome mobile game, check out our Tower of Fantasy codes, Tower of Fantasy tier list, and Tower of Fantasy map to learn more.