Tower of God: New World tier list and reroll guide

Our Tower of God: New World tier list is here to help you on your journey up the tower and towards victory in this webtoon-inspired mobile game from Netmarble.

Tower of God New World tier list showing a character with scruffy brown hair holding a weapon in his hand and wearing a scarf.
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Tower of God: New World 

We’ve put together a Tower of God: New World tier list for one very good reason: you’re going to need the best team available as you make your climb up the tower. With lots of characters to choose from and stories to explore, it can be tough to know who to choose – so we’re here to sort that.

Luckily, progress carries across all characters, so you can be sure that switching things up won’t turn the game into a maddening grind. Once you’ve built out the team you need, we’ve got even more help elsewhere. There are Coin Master free spins if you need some goodies in the land of the pig, or go grab Grand Piece Online codes, Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, and Grimace Shake codes if you’re a Roblox lover.

Tower of God: New World tier list

Here are our picks for the best characters in Tower of God: New World. Of course, this is all subjective and based on our own play experience. We’ll keep on top of everything as the game’s meta expands, so bookmark this page and come back here if you’re ever struggling to progress.

YouTube Thumbnail
Rank Tower of God: New World character
S [Black March] Bam, [Child] Endorsi, [Fast Ship] Evan, [Hellfire] Evankhell, [Dual Swords] Hatz, [Destined Path] Hwaryun, [Strategist] Khun Aguero, [Assassin] Khun Kiseia, [Data] Khun Mascheny, [Lightning Pill] Khun Ran, [Anima] Narae Seonwoo, [Flight] Urek Mazino, [Honey Bee] Vespa, [Maniacal] Xia Xia, [Flame User] Yihwa Yeon, [Data] Zahard
A [Princess] Endorsi, [Pink Knit Sweater] Goseng Yeo, [Void] Grey, [Yellow Feathers] Gyetang, [Red Rose] Ha Yuri, [Steel Armored] Karaka, [Data] Khun Edahn, [Lightning Spear] Khun Mascheny, [Insightful One] Laure, [Black Fish] Quant, [Young Girl] Rachel, [Thorn] Viole, [Forever Prepping] Wangnan Ja, [Musician] Yellowy
B [Red Wings] Amigocharz, [Black Horn] Arkraptor, [One-eyed Wolf] Blarode, [South Wind] Chungchung, [Dark Abyss] Ghost, [Deep-Sea Fish] Hansung Yu, [Wings of Destruction] Horyang Kang, [Tactician] Lero Ro, [Proud Waves] Lozeal, [Godfather] Lurker Kim, [Blooming Flower] Miseng Yeo, [Hunter] Rak, [Deadly Martial Arts] Shibisu
C [Green April] Anaak, [Red Lighthouse] Apple, [Knight] Cheonhwa Hong, [Speedster] Edin Dan, [Disruptor] Kurdan, [Slugger] Leeron 3, [Doctor] Michael, [Pitcher] Mule Love, [Bora Bora] Prince, [Arsonist] Quaetro

How do I perform a Tower of God: New World reroll?

To perform a Tower of God: New World reroll, you have to make sure you don’t link an account right at the start, which lets you re-pick your starting squad as many times as you want. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

  • Boot up Tower of God: New World on your phone
  • Start the game as a guest
  • Head to the summon screen and get started
  • Choose the five best characters from our tier list that you want most
  • Summon away, or restart these steps if you don’t get who you want.

There you have it, our Tower of God: New World tier list and reroll guide, perfectly put together to help you through the game. For more, we’ve got the best portable gaming consoles so you can pick up some new hardware, or our iPhone vs. Android head-to-head if you want to find your side of the fence.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…