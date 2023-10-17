Arm Wrestle Simulator codes October 2023

Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator codes are here to help you bag free wins and boosts so you can climb the ranks and get those biceps bulging for the competition.

Roblox Arm Wrestle Simulator codes keep things simple. This metaverse is full of all manner of odd and expansive titles, but here, you’re one aim is to get strong and win. And that’s where the codes help, giving you free wins and boosts to help you become the strongest blocky bodybuilder out there.

Here are all of the new Arm Wrestle Simulator codes:

  • CANDY – 20k candy (new!)
  • 5kreactions – +15% on all strengths
  • ITSHULKTIME – +15% on all strengths
  • 500MILLION – five hours of two-times wins
  • LIKES – double win and luck boost
  • bigupdatesoon – stat boost
  • Greek – free wins
  • THANKSFOR400M – stat boost and two free wins
  • WEDNESDAY – stat boost and free win
  • FIXED – stat boost
  • 200m – stat boost
  • enchant – three rebirths
  • BOOST- strength boost
  • pinksandcastle – one spin
  • Leagues – one win boost
  • noob – one spin
  • Secret – one sand egg
  • gullible – one win
  • knighty – three wins
  • axel – 50 wins

Expired codes: 

  • SORRYAGAIN
  • SORRY
  • BOOST
  • release
What are Arm Wrestle Simulator codes?

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes are freebies given out by the developer, Kubo Games, which help you climb the ranks of all those predisposed to bend their brachialis and bulge those biceps brachii in nail-biting bouts of boisterous brawls. We update this page regularly, so be sure to check back for more freebies.

How do I redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes?

Redeeming Arm Wrestle Simulator is super simple, just follow these steps:

  • Boot up Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox
  • Head to the codes page on the right-hand side of the screen
  • Type in one of our codes
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy the free stuff!

