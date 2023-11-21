The UNO Mobile Community Cup Final boasts over $1 million in prizes

Developer Mattel163 today announced the UNO Mobile Community Cup Final for the US and Canada. Over 800k players have participated in qualifying tournaments leading up to this finale, but only one of the 16 who qualified can win.

UNO is known as one of the best party games out there, but it turns out that the mobile version also has a thriving esports scene. The 16 talented finalists who qualified for the finals via monthly tournaments earlier this year will battle it out in the unpredictable card game for all to see on November 30, 2023, at 19:00 EST. Not only are they competing for the title and a 26-inch trophy, but the winner also receives a cash prize of $5k USD.

To make things exciting for those of you watching at home, UNO Mobile is giving away over $1 million USD of in-game prizes to celebrate the finale. Plus, YouTube star and former UNO Mobile All-Stars player CouRage is this year’s special guest host, with another mystery guest who is yet to be revealed.

Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163 said, “UNO Mobile strives to create an inclusive gaming experience. We’re proud to build up an esports platform for mobile players from all backgrounds. With every tournament held, UNO Mobile continues to grow and showcase the best esports players in the community!”

How can I watch the UNO Mobile Community Cup Final?

You can watch the exciting finals matches on November 30, 2023, from 19:00 EST on the UNO Mobile app and the game’s official Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch channels. Make sure you get involved with community polls and enter gift codes on the app to earn prizes of your own.

That's everything you need to know about the UNO Mobile Community Cup Final.