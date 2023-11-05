Marvel Snap tier list – all the best cards and meta decks

If you want to rocket to the top of the ranks in this card game, you need to get to grips with our Marvel Snap tier list. With separate tables for each card pool, and the rankings for the Marvel Snap meta decks as well, we’ve got all you need to put together your own deck – complete with combos and powerful cards. Don’t worry, there’s no need to thank us.

Marvel Snap tier list

We’ve split our Marvel Snap tier lists into separate sections for cards and meta decks. To complicate things even further, you can only access certain cards depending on what collection level you’re at. Card pool one is collection level 1-214, pool two is at 222-474, and finally pool three is anything over 486. You’re going to spend a lot of time in card pool one, so it’s best to get your head around that first, and then move on once you reach a certain collection level.

Marvel Snap cards pool one tier list

Tier Marvel Snap card S Iron Man, Blue Marvel, Ka-zar, Onslaught, Odin, Nightcrawler, Jessica Jones, Lady Sif, Apocalypse, Black Panther A Wolfsbane, White Tiger, Ant-Man, America Chavez, Carnage, Ironheart, Devil Dinosaur, Enchantress, Klaw, Gamora, Spider Woman, Scarlet Witch B Sentinel, Spectrum, Professor X, Yondu, Armor, Mister Fantastic, Captain America, The Punisher, Nova, Deathlok, Cable, Blade, Cosmo, Elektra, Moon Girl, Namor, Squirrel Girl C Korg, Carnage, Sword Master, Lizard, Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Hulkbuster, Forge, Morph, Strong Guy, Medusa, Mantis, Hawkeye, Uatu the Watcher D Abomination, Iron Fist, Multiple Man, Heimdall, Kraven, Domino, Quicksilver, Cyclops, The Thing, Misty Knight

Marvel Snap cards pool two tier list

Tier Marvel Snap card S Bucky Barnes, Hobgoblin, Jubilee A Sunspot, Iceman, Scorpion, The Infinaut, Storm, B Sabretooth, Swarm, Sandman, Nakia, Cloak, Ebony Maw, Vulture, Leech, Agent 13 ,Vision C Leech, The Collector, Morbius, Shang-Chi D Rhino

Marvel Snap cards pool three tier list

Tier Marvel Snap card S Mister Negative, Sera, Lockjaw, Wong, Wave, Deadpool, Mystique, Doctor Doom, The Hood, Patriot, Rescue, Aero, Brood, She-Hulk, Kitty Pryde, Silver-Surfer, Zabu A Magik, Destroyer, Mysterio, Thor, Dracula, Hazmat, Colleen Wing, Debrii, Hela, Rogue, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Electro, Gambit, Venom, Cerebro, Absorbing Man B Nick Fury, Ultron, Hell Cow, Beast, Maximus, Psylocke, Black Widow, Brood, Gambit, Magneto, Moon Knight, Zero, Task Master, Jane Foster, Goose. Leader, Mojo, Agent Coulson, Helicarrier C Baron Mordo, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, Juggernaut, Ronan the Accuser, Typhoid Mary, Rockslide, Black Bolt, Maria Hill D Falcon, Giganto, Doctor Octopus, Dagger, Quinjet, Viper, Black Cat, Kingpin, Crystal, Crossbones, Quake, Omega Red, Drax, Yellowjacket, Agatha Harkness, M’Baku

Marvel Snap cards pool 4 tier list

Tier Marvel Snap card S Shuri, Knull, A Attuma, Bast, Luke Cage, Valkyrie B The Sentry, Shadow King, Stature, Spider-Man 2099 C Ghost, Sauron, Dazzler, Shanna, Attuma, Orka, Super-Skrull D Snowguard

Marvel Snap cards pool 5 tier list

Tier Marvel Snap card S Galactus, Thanos, Iron Lad, High Evolutionary A Jeff the Baby Shark, Hit-Monkey, The Living Tribunal, Kang, Hit-Monkey, Spider-Pig B Stegron C Howard the Duck D N/A

Marvel Snap meta decks tier list

If you missed the link earlier, you can learn more about the specifics of the S-rank sets over in our Marvel Snap decks guide. Of course, as the meta continues to evolve with new updates to the game, we’ll be back to update this tier list with new deck rankings.

Tier Marvel Snap deck S Deathpool, Sera Zero, Patriot, Destroyer A On Reveal Lockjaw, Zero, Wongoing Spectrum B Wong On Reveal, Control, Mister Negative Magik C Field Movement, Dracula High Cost, Hela Sandman

There you have it, all the Marvel Snap tier lists you need to get ahead in this superpowered card game.