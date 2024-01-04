Before we dive into details on the Valorant Mobile release date, let’s take a quick look at what the game is. it puts you in a five-vs-five situation where you take on the role of an attacker or defender in round-based combat. If you enjoy high stakes and flexing your skills, then Valorant might just be the game for you.

Valorant has seen more than half a billion games played during its time on PC, becoming one of the go-to team-based titles on the platform. It’s fair to say that mobile players are eagerly awaiting its release on smartphones, and that’s where this guide comes into play.

Valorant Mobile release date speculation

We don’t currently know the Valorant Mobile release date just yet, but you can be sure we’ll update this story as soon as new details come to light.

Is there a Valorant Mobile trailer?

The short answer is no, there isn’t a Valorant Mobile trailer. However, if you want to see what the game is all about, you can check out a trailer for the main game below.

What are the Valorant Mobile platforms?

We don’t know what platforms Valorant Mobile will land on, but we’d wager that the game is coming to both iOS and Android, like other Riot Games titles.

