If you’ve been waiting around for a great offer to pick up a new device from the latest generation of Apple smartphones, you might be in luck. A fresh Verizon iPhone 15 deal is giving you the chance to pick up the base model from the 15 Series on the house, provided you’re willing to sign up for a 36-month unlimited plan.

With the release of the iPhone 16 months away, the iPhone 15 is still the hottest product from Apple outside of the Vision Pro and costs upwards of $800 outside of a contract deal such as the one Verizon is running. The deal doesn’t last forever, though, so you need to act fast if you want to take advantage, with the offer ending on February 15. It’s also worth pointing out that only the 128GB model is available for no extra monthly cost, but you can opt for the 256GB or 512GB versions for $2.77 a month or $8.33 a month, respectively.

There are two unlimited data plans applicable for the Verizon iPhone 15 deal. If you want the best of the best, Unlimited Ultimate bags you a whopping 60GB of premium mobile hotspot data, unlimited text, talk, and data at home and in over 210 countries, and 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity for $90 a month plus tax. The other option is Unlimited Plus, which is slightly cheaper at $80 a month plus tax, giving you the same Ultra Wideband connection as the premium plan, plus 30GB of premium hotspot data and international texting to over 200 countries.

If you don’t fancy an iPhone 15, Verizon is currently running a similar offer with the Google Pixel 8, which you can get for free with a 36-month Unlmited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plan. Unlimited Welcome isn’t quite as generous a contract as the other two bundles, but you still get 5G connectivity, and it’s just $65 a month, excluding tax.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Verizon iPhone 15 deal that could bag you a new phone for no extra cost outside of your data plan.