Hands-on images and teaser emerge ahead of vivo X100 series launch

The vivo X100 series launch is on for next Monday, November 13, and the excitement around the new flagship smartphones continues to mount, despite uncertainty surrounding whether this launch date applies to regions outside of China.

Last week, we reported on confirmed specs for the new series and additional specs gleaned from benchmarking results published on AnTuTu. Now, vivo has released hands-on images and a teaser video via Weibo, giving us a better idea of how these devices stack up against other Chinese phone brands, including the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones.

The first post gives us a space-themed teaser video that highlights the X100 Pro’s key specs, which include a one-inch main camera sensor, Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera as part of the quad setup, vivo’s own V3 image chip, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 flagship chipset.

Vivo wasn’t content with just posting the teaser video, though. The manufacturer posted some hands-on images of the X100 Pro recently, again on Weibo. These images show the soon-to-be-released flagship in blue and orange colorways. The blue colorway has a glass back with star trails etched in, while the orange appears to have a textured leather/leatherette back.

Following the vivo X100 series launch, we expect the new smartphones to compete with flagship Xiaomi and OnePlus models, including the new Xiaomi 14 Series. We’re still unsure regarding availability and launch dates outside of China, but we’re on the lookout for any fresh information to report as soon as we see it. For more on the latest mobile hardware, check out our Google Pixel 8 Pro review and Google Pixel 8 review.