Weapon Fighting Simulator codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Weapon Fighting Simulator codes
While these Weapon Fighting Simulator codes won’t be handing over free swords and staffs, they’re a step in the right direction to filling out your armory. The codes often provide timed boosts, giving you more damage output or luck for twenty minutes or more. Of course, it’s up to you when to activate a boost and lay siege to your opponents in battle.
Active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes
Here are the new Weapon Fighting Simulator codes:
- ldsefg – free rewards (new!)
- ldsabc – free rewards (new!)
- spellset: free rewards (new!)
- moon – free rewards (new!)
- lightning – free rewards (new!)
- monkeyking – all boosts (new!)
- flying – all boosts (new!)
- qixi – all boosts (new!)
- freeugc – all boosts (new!)
- sharkie – all boosts (new!)
- jet – all boosts
- tv – all boosts
- qinglong – twenty minutes of damage boost and ten minutes of luck boost
- ugc – all boosts
- Skibi – all boosts
- peach – all boosts
- scorpion – all boosts
- mechwheel – 20 minutes of 1.5x damage and ten minutes of double lucky boost
- transformers – 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and double qi
- ring – 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and double qi
- carnation – 20 minutes of two times spirit stone and ten minutes of lucky boost
- holo – 20 minutes of 1.5 times damage and double Qi
- mayday – 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and spell drop boost
- gearpacks – all boosts
- map35 – twenty minutes of two times spirit stones and double Qi
- likemore – twenty minutes of two times spirit stones and double Qi
- ascend – all boosts
- map 34 – all boosts
- necklace – all boosts
- spell – all boosts
- map33 – all boosts
- fastmode – all boosts
- arena – all boosts
- map32 – boosts
- reforge – boosts
- geartrading – all boosts
- like375 – all boosts
- map31 – all boosts
- oneyear – 20 minutes of two times spirit stone and qi
- gear – ten minutes of lucky boost, 20 minutes of two times spirit stones
- map30 – 20 minutes of 1.5 damage and two times QI
- sonic – free boosts
- clever – free boosts
- serverboss2 – free boosts
- map27 – free boosts
- serverboss – free boosts
- map26 – free boosts
- candy3 – free boosts
- candy2 – free boosts
- jack – free boosts
- candy – free boosts
- Halloween – free boosts
- map25 – period of all boosts
- newpet – free pet egg
- like350 – free boosts
- map24 – 30 minutes of all boosts
- town – one hour of boosts
- map23 – free boosts
- hardtrail – free boosts
- map22 – free boosts
- visits250m – free boosts
- newbuff – boss key and free boosts
- map21 – free boosts
- l325k – luck boost
- popsicle – damage boost
- map20 – free boosts
- timetrial – free boosts
- map19 – free spirit stones and qi x2
- skin – free boosts
- lk300k – free boosts
- map18 – free boosts
- batoidea – free boosts
- map17 – free boosts
- likes275k – free boosts
- fighting – free boosts
- map15 – free boosts
- Kingkade – free boosts
- CodeNex – free boosts
- RAMPHobbies – free boosts
- Worrybear – free boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming – free boosts
- Carbon – free boosts
- Sisterguard – free boosts
- Skull – free boosts
- Funrix – free boosts
- JazonGaming – free boosts
- WFS – free boosts
- hardmode – free boosts
Expired codes:
- likes_225k
- Spellroll
- tradespar
- sword
- map14
- map13
- map16
- banshies
- map12
- LIKES200K
- compensation
- defense
- easter
- likes180k
- map11
- jade
- lk160k
- map10
- wheel
- likes_140k
- map9
- likes120k
- tower
- map8
- likes100k
- trade
- enchant
- likes75k
- world6
- likes50000
- mount
- likes30K
- bugfixed
- achievement
- lunarnewyear
- likes20K
- bounty
- like10000
- likes5k
- likes1500
- WFS
- welcome
- happyday
- weaponfighting
- goodluck
What are Weapon Fighting Simulator codes?
You can use Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to access in-game freebies. The more popular a game is, the more codes are released, and as Weapon Fighting Simulator is new for 2022, we can expect more codes to come, so be sure to bookmark this page for future updates.
How do I redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator code?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.
- Open Weapon Fighting Simulator in Roblox
- If it’s your first time in the game, select a weapon, then select the cog icon on the left of the screen for the settings menu.
- Insert your code in the text box below the audio options.
With those Weapon Fighting Simulator codes entered, your boosts should be active and ready to deal some damage.