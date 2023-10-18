Weapon Fighting Simulator codes October 2023

While these Weapon Fighting Simulator codes won’t be handing over free swords and staffs, they’re a step in the right direction to filling out your armory. The codes often provide timed boosts, giving you more damage output or luck for twenty minutes or more. Of course, it’s up to you when to activate a boost and lay siege to your opponents in battle.

Active Weapon Fighting Simulator codes

Here are the new Weapon Fighting Simulator codes:

ldsefg – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) ldsabc – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) spellset : free rewards (new!)

: free rewards (new!) moon – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) lightning – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) monkeyking – all boosts (new!)

– all boosts (new!) flying – all boosts (new!)

– all boosts (new!) qixi – all boosts (new!)

– all boosts (new!) freeugc – all boosts (new!)

– all boosts (new!) sharkie – all boosts (new!)

– all boosts (new!) jet – all boosts

– all boosts tv – all boosts

– all boosts qinglong – twenty minutes of damage boost and ten minutes of luck boost

– twenty minutes of damage boost and ten minutes of luck boost ugc – all boosts

– all boosts Skibi – all boosts

– all boosts peach – all boosts

– all boosts scorpion – all boosts

– all boosts mechwheel – 20 minutes of 1.5x damage and ten minutes of double lucky boost

– 20 minutes of 1.5x damage and ten minutes of double lucky boost transformers – 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and double qi

– 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and double qi ring – 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and double qi

– 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and double qi carnation – 20 minutes of two times spirit stone and ten minutes of lucky boost

– 20 minutes of two times spirit stone and ten minutes of lucky boost holo – 20 minutes of 1.5 times damage and double Qi

– 20 minutes of 1.5 times damage and double Qi mayday – 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and spell drop boost

– 20 minutes of two times spirit stones and spell drop boost gearpacks – all boosts

– all boosts map35 – twenty minutes of two times spirit stones and double Qi

– twenty minutes of two times spirit stones and double Qi likemore – twenty minutes of two times spirit stones and double Qi

– twenty minutes of two times spirit stones and double Qi ascend – all boosts

– all boosts map 34 – all boosts

– all boosts necklace – all boosts

– all boosts spell – all boosts

– all boosts map33 – all boosts

– all boosts fastmode – all boosts

– all boosts arena – all boosts

– all boosts map32 – boosts

– boosts reforge – boosts

– boosts geartrading – all boosts

– all boosts like375 – all boosts

– all boosts map31 – all boosts

– all boosts oneyear – 20 minutes of two times spirit stone and qi

– 20 minutes of two times spirit stone and qi gear – ten minutes of lucky boost, 20 minutes of two times spirit stones

– ten minutes of lucky boost, 20 minutes of two times spirit stones map30 – 20 minutes of 1.5 damage and two times QI

– 20 minutes of 1.5 damage and two times QI sonic – free boosts

– free boosts clever – free boosts

free boosts serverboss2 – free boosts

– free boosts map27 – free boosts

– free boosts serverboss – free boosts

– free boosts map26 – free boosts

– free boosts candy3 – free boosts

– free boosts candy2 – free boosts

– free boosts jack – free boosts

– free boosts candy – free boosts

– free boosts Halloween – free boosts

– free boosts map25 – period of all boosts

– period of all boosts newpet – free pet egg

– free pet egg like350 – free boosts

– free boosts map24 – 30 minutes of all boosts

– 30 minutes of all boosts town – one hour of boosts

– one hour of boosts map23 – free boosts

– free boosts hardtrail – free boosts

– free boosts map22 – free boosts

– free boosts visits250m – free boosts

– free boosts newbuff – boss key and free boosts

– boss key and free boosts map21 – free boosts

– free boosts l325k – luck boost

– luck boost popsicle – damage boost

– damage boost map20 – free boosts

– free boosts timetrial – free boosts

– free boosts map19 – free spirit stones and qi x2

– free spirit stones and qi x2 skin – free boosts

– free boosts l k300k – free boosts

– free boosts map18 – free boosts

– free boosts batoidea – free boosts

– free boosts map17 – free boosts

– free boosts likes275k – free boosts

– free boosts fighting – free boosts

– free boosts map15 – free boosts

– free boosts Kingkade – free boosts

– free boosts CodeNex – free boosts

– free boosts RAMPHobbies – free boosts

– free boosts Worrybear – free boosts

– free boosts Sub2RoboSlothGaming – free boosts

– free boosts Carbon – free boosts

– free boosts Sisterguard – free boosts

– free boosts Skull – free boosts

– free boosts Funrix – free boosts

– free boosts JazonGaming – free boosts

– free boosts WFS – free boosts

– free boosts hardmode – free boosts

Expired codes:

likes_225k

Spellroll

tradespar

sword

map14

map13

map16

banshies

map12

LIKES200K

compensation

defense

easter

likes180k

map11

jade

lk160k

map10

wheel

likes_140k

map9

likes120k

tower

map8

likes100k

trade

enchant

likes75k

world6

likes50000

mount

likes30K

bugfixed

achievement

lunarnewyear

likes20K

bounty

like10000

likes5k

likes1500

WFS

welcome

happyday

weaponfighting

goodluck

What are Weapon Fighting Simulator codes?

You can use Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to access in-game freebies. The more popular a game is, the more codes are released, and as Weapon Fighting Simulator is new for 2022, we can expect more codes to come, so be sure to bookmark this page for future updates.

How do I redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator code?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.

Open Weapon Fighting Simulator in Roblox

If it’s your first time in the game, select a weapon, then select the cog icon on the left of the screen for the settings menu.

Insert your code in the text box below the audio options.

With those Weapon Fighting Simulator codes entered, your boosts should be active and ready to deal some damage.