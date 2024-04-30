The ‘heroes in a half-shell’ finally have full-body armor thanks to the World of Tanks Blitz Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. Prepare to team up with these nostalgic ninjas throughout May to celebrate turtle power, fight off the evil Shredder, and of course, earn some awesome rewards.

The turtles invaded World of Tanks Blitz last week to prepare tankers for the coming battle against Shredder in their Into the Sewers event, but that was just the beginning of this awesome crossover. There’s already a great backlog of TMNT games on Switch and mobile, but we love to see them appear in other games nonetheless.

On May 1, World of Tanks Blitz launches ‘Operation Cowabunga’, an epic 60-stage event packed with reptilian rewards including player avatars and tank skins representing Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. If you can defeat Shredder, you’ll earn a legendary camo skin for the P.44 Pantera inspired by the villain himself.

We had a chance to chat with World of Tanks Blitz Producer Ilya Batsianouski about the decision to work with TMNT. We assumed that childhood nostalgia played a part and he told us, “You’re absolutely right that TMNT are the heroes from our childhood, and they still hold immense popularity across all generations even today. When we discovered the opportunity to collaborate and create something special with them, we were absolutely thrilled.”

Other than the loose armor link that we made earlier, we’re pretty sure that most people wouldn’t think to put TMNT alongside tanks, so we were curious how the World of Tanks Blitz team translates these traditionally tank-less franchises into their game. Batsianouski told us, “World of Tanks Blitz is always about a ‘touch of madness.’ Within our game, players can embark on adventures aboard a nimble Dracula tank, assume command of the relentless Vindicator from the Warhammer 40k universe, or test their mettle in GroundTank inspired by the world of Dune: Part Two. TMNT will assuredly carve out [its] own niche within World of Tanks Blitz because, above all, we prioritize fun, individuality, and immersive experiences.”

‘Operation Cowabunga’ begins on May 1, 2024, in World of Tanks Blitz across all platforms including iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Keep an eye on the Pocket Tactics Twitter page as we’ll be running a TMNT World of Tanks Blitz giveaway next week that you don’t want to miss.

