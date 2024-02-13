The residents of Arrakis are preparing for war in the World of Tanks Dune: Part Two special battle pass. Ahead of the film’s release in March, invite three of the epic’s heroes and villains to join your crew while unlocking custom decals and boosts for your fleet.

World of Tanks lands on Arrakis this month, letting you get personally involved in the spice wars and introducing iconic characters Gurney Halleck, Rabban, and Lady Jessica to one of the best mobile war games out there. Take advantage of Jessica’s unparalleled powers of perception, Rabban’s ruthlessness, and Gurney’s loyalty and determination to destroy your enemies in the name of House Atreites or Harkonnen.

You can pick up the Mittlerer Kpz. Pr. 68 (P) tank in bundles along with the futuristic “Wind of Arrakis” 3D style to make your dune-riding tank stand out from the rest. Ally yourself with Gurney and Rabban by unlocking the highest tiers of World of Tanks’ battle pass, and recruit Lady Jessica in a special, discounted bundle in the store.

When can I get the World of Tanks Dune: Part Two battle pass?

The Dune: Part Two battle pass is only available from February 15 – 26, 2024, so act fast to grab yourself these exclusive rewards. While you’re there, make sure you also check out World of Tanks’ Valentine’s Day campaign, which is sure to keep you busy for the rest of the month.

That’s everything we have on the World of Tanks Dune: Part Two collaboration. For more armored combat content, check out our War Thunder tanks tier list or War Tycoon codes guide next.