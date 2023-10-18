The best TMNT games 2023

Radical dudes, our list of the best TMNT games on Switch and mobile is ready to deliver a hot slice of ninja action to you right now. If you love the heroes in a half shell as much as we do, then this list is sure to help you relive your 90s hay day and get some great green gaming along the way. No need to be Krang-ky, we’ve got everything you need.

Alright, dudes, let’s get into our guide to the best TMNT games on Switch and mobile.

TMNT The Cowabunga Collection – Switch

The Cowabunga Collection isn’t a slice of the action, it’s the whole pizza. A huge collection featuring many classic TMNT games, this package features the absolute pinnacle of the Turtle’s adventures from the arcades to consoles like the SNES, with spiffy updates like rewind and save states and even online features.

There are beat-em-ups, platformers, and plenty of other oddities in this huge library of the Ninja Turtles’ very best challenges over the years. Plus, special features include behind-the-scenes looks at the games, concept art, and plenty of other great content fans that any fan of TMNT will adore. One of the best retro packages on the market, even if you’re not the biggest Turtles fanatic.

The TMNT Cowabunga Collection includes:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles* (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time* (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters* (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist* (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge – Switch and mobile (Netflix)

You don’t see as many beat-em-ups nowadays, so it’s always a joy when a good one comes along. Let alone if it also features our favorite mutated turtles! This cooperative side scroller has the turtles and friends beat up Shredder and countless other goons in this addictive arcade battler.

The action is tight, the pixelated visuals are clear and colorful, and the soundtrack absolutely slaps. If you grew up on Turtles in Time, this is the nearest thing to a sequel we may ever get. Also, it’s due for a big upgrade with the recently announced TMNT Shredder’s Revenge DLC, which adds playable characters Karia and Miyamoto Usagi from Usagi Yojimbo comics.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – Switch

Alright, this isn’t quite a Turtles game, but they’re one of the stars of the show. Like a goofier version of Super Smash Bros, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl takes several of the best and most popular Nick characters straight from their shows and adapts their personalities into interesting movesets.

Leonardo and Michelangelo are the two turtles the game picks for the fight, while Shredder and April O’Neil also join the fray. It’s a little weird not to have all the Turtles, but it’s nice to see some other characters get some time in the spotlight. They’re joined by other Nickelodeon superstars such as Spongebob, Invader Zim, Reptar (Rugrats), Garfield, and Korra.

TMNT Splintered Fate – Apple Arcade

If you own an Apple device, this title is flying somewhat under the radar. TMNT Splintered Fate is a multiplayer rogue-lite, where you and pals control each of the turtles in an isometric action game not too dissimilar from Hades. Just swap the bowels of hell for the sewers of Manhattan, and we’re on the right track.

It’s a shame it doesn’t have more of an audience, as the rogue-lite elements and unlockable abilities are really fun, and make diving back into new sessions a blast. It also has a great visual style and a funky soundtrack, so it’s well worth a look. We’d love to see it hit consoles someday as well!

TMNT: Mutant Madness – mobile

Sometimes we all need a slightly easy game to play with our spare five minutes, and for TMNT fans, it doesn’t get better than TMNT Mutant Madness. This mobile game is a fun and arcade-style action game, where you slowly but surely unlock a huge library of Turtles characters for your team.

If you love every episode of the TV show or even read the comics, there are some really deep cuts here that are sure to please even the most diehard of fans. You can also play against other Turtles fans for great prizes, build your own secret lair, and join clans to play as part of a team with players around the world. It’s free to start, so give it a try today.

