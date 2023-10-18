War Tycoon codes

With our War Tycoon codes list, you can get all the cash and weapons you need to build an army capable of laying waste to all your opponents.

War Tycoon codes - two soldiers with guns running in a field while a vehicle shoots things behind them
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 18, 2023: We added new War Tycoon codes

War is hell, but with our War Tycoon codes list, you can make your life on the battlefield that little bit easier in War Tycoon on Roblox. The game invites you to build your own army as you gather new forces, vehicles, and weapons. We would say you could always call for peace, but virtual things going boom is fun.

Should you be after even more freebies, you could look at our Anime Adventures codes, Project Slayers codes, Shadow Boxing Fights codes, Treasure Quest codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, and Blade Ball codes.

War Tycoon codes

Active codes:

  • Social – $100k (new!)
  • BlueTweet – camo (new!)
  • Victory450k – ten medals, 45k cash, 45 minutes 2x cash boost

Expired codes:

  • Airforce
  • 350K
  • 250K
  • BlueBird
  • Hooray50K

What are War Tycoon codes?

War Tycoon codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Green Titans Entertainment, who tends to give them help when milestones are hit. Therefore, it’s best that you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem War Tycoon codes?

Redeeming War Tycoon codes is simple. You just have to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch War Tycoon
  • Tap the Twitter icon
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current War Tycoon codes. For some less blocky action, check out our picks for the best mobile war games.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.