War is hell, but with our War Tycoon codes list, you can make your life on the battlefield that little bit easier in War Tycoon on Roblox. The game invites you to build your own army as you gather new forces, vehicles, and weapons. We would say you could always call for peace, but virtual things going boom is fun.

Should you be after even more freebies, you could look at our Anime Adventures codes, Project Slayers codes, Shadow Boxing Fights codes, Treasure Quest codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, and Blade Ball codes.

War Tycoon codes

Active codes:

Social – $100k (new!)

– $100k (new!) BlueTweet – camo (new!)

– camo (new!) Victory450k – ten medals, 45k cash, 45 minutes 2x cash boost

Expired codes:

Airforce

350K

250K

BlueBird

Hooray50K

What are War Tycoon codes?

War Tycoon codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Green Titans Entertainment, who tends to give them help when milestones are hit. Therefore, it’s best that you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem War Tycoon codes?

Redeeming War Tycoon codes is simple. You just have to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch War Tycoon

Tap the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current War Tycoon codes. For some less blocky action, check out our picks for the best mobile war games.