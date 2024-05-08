We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Cowabunga, grab a World of Tanks Blitz Battle Pass on us

Wanna get ahead in the World of Tanks Blitz x TMNT collaboration? Enter our giveaway for one of three premium battle passes.

World of Tanks Blitz x TMNT - the teenage mutant ninja turtles standing on a rooftop at night
If you like showing off your turtle power and you’re a fan of armored vehicles, you’ll want to enter our World of Tanks Blitz x TMNT giveaway. Keep reading to find out how you could be one of our three lucky winners and zoom through the battle pass faster than you can scarf down a pizza.

On May 1, World of Tanks Blitz launched ‘Operation Cowabunga’, an epic 60-stage event packed with free and premium rewards starring Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Team up with the turtles to take down their arch nemesis Shredder on a whole new battlefield.

In our giveaway, we’re offering three premium battle pass codes worth roughly $20 USD each. These grant you access to the Operation Cowabunga premium battle pass rewards, as well as letting you skip 25 levels so you have time to unlock everything during the event.

You can enter our competition below and read through our terms and conditions for more information on how we run our giveaways. Good luck to all our fellow turtle fans!

World of Tanks Blitz x TMNT giveaway

