Xiaomi 14 Series launches in China with new Snapdragon chipset

While we knew a lot about the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset going into the Snapdragon Summit earlier this week, there was one big reveal we weren’t anticipating. The Xiaomi Series 14 launch, with the brand revealing its latest flagship device for Chinese markets on October 26.

As the first official Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered device, the reveal of the Xiaomi Series 14 is an exciting one for both the chipset manufacturer and Xiaomi itself. Considering the might of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, we’re anticipating the new smartphones making our list of the best Xiaomi phones on launch, with the promise of a 25% faster GPU and 30% faster CPU than devices using the 8 Gen 2 technology. For a gaming-orientated site like ours, the promise of an even higher-quality gaming experience is something to look forward to.

Still, the emphasis is very much on generative AI with the Xiaomi 14 Series of smartphones. Both Qualcomm, the creators of Snapdragon, and Xiaomi are making big steps forward with next-generation AI technology, with fresh AI camera features to rival the release of the Google Tensor 3 chipset and Pixel 8 series of phones.

The 14 series also continues Xiaomi’s co-engineering work with camera developer Leica, boasting a triple camera set-up that slightly improves on that of last year’s 13 Pro, including a 50MP primary camera. The display is also brighter than anything we’ve seen on a Xiaomi before, too, with a peak brightness of a dazzling 3,000 nits.

With that, you’re up to date with the official reveal of the Xiaomi 14 Series launch. To check out some other smartphones from brands we expect to also integrate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset before too long, see our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best OnePlus phones.