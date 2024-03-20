We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch is imminent following design reveal

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch announcement has given us a better look at the phone's striking design while detailing some interesting specs.

Custom image for Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch news with the phone in a green colorway on a yellow background
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Mobile tech & hardware 

Xiaomi’s youth-oriented smartphone line is getting a striking update on March 21 with the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch. The company has revealed the design of the device alongside some impressive specs – and furthered its partnership with Leica on the camera lenses.

As covered on the company’s Weibo (via MyFixGuide), the Civi 4 Pro comes with a metal design in three colorways – green, pink, and blue. The green features an interesting duotone design on the back, with one leather part separating the two sides of the rear. On looks alone, this could be a future contender for our list of the best Xiaomi phones.

This line of Xiaomi devices has always focused on the cameras, and that doesn’t look any different here either, with a triple camera setup supported by Leica on the rear. The Civi 4 Pro also continues with dual selfie cameras, a unique feature for this line of phones.

The primary difference is likely to be in the performance, with the Civi 4 Pro getting the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a notable upgrade over the predecessor’s Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultra. That’s likely why it’s also got the Pro moniker – though we have to wait to get our hands on it to see how it performs.

YouTube Thumbnail

It’s not long until the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch, when we’ll get a closer look and also see pricing – though don’t expect a global launch anytime soon. For more, check out our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best OnePlus phones, and the best 5G phones to keep finding Android gems.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…