Xiaomi’s youth-oriented smartphone line is getting a striking update on March 21 with the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch. The company has revealed the design of the device alongside some impressive specs – and furthered its partnership with Leica on the camera lenses.

As covered on the company’s Weibo (via MyFixGuide), the Civi 4 Pro comes with a metal design in three colorways – green, pink, and blue. The green features an interesting duotone design on the back, with one leather part separating the two sides of the rear. On looks alone, this could be a future contender for our list of the best Xiaomi phones.

This line of Xiaomi devices has always focused on the cameras, and that doesn’t look any different here either, with a triple camera setup supported by Leica on the rear. The Civi 4 Pro also continues with dual selfie cameras, a unique feature for this line of phones.

The primary difference is likely to be in the performance, with the Civi 4 Pro getting the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a notable upgrade over the predecessor’s Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultra. That’s likely why it’s also got the Pro moniker – though we have to wait to get our hands on it to see how it performs.

It's not long until the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch, when we'll get a closer look and also see pricing – though don't expect a global launch anytime soon.