YouTube Playables brings free mobile games to premium subscribers

You can now browse mobile games alongside browsing videos as Google launches YouTube Playables for its YouTube Premium subscribers. But this isn’t just an alternative app store – you can play these games for free without any additional downloads.

If you’ve been looking into how to cancel YouTube Premium, you might want to wait a few more months so that you can try out YouTube Playables. The service is currently available as part of your standard membership until March 28, 2024, when Google will presumably decide whether or not it’s worth keeping.

While YouTube Playables isn’t filled with the newest mobile game titles, it does host a range of great puzzle games, brain-training games, and a way to play solitaire, all in the existing YouTube app. Plus, it’s not completely devoid of recognizable franchises as the Angry Birds characters make an appearance.

Currently, there are over 30 games on YouTube Playables that mostly fall into the arcade and puzzle game categories, meaning there’s bound to be something for everyone. If you’ve got YouTube Premium, you should receive a notification from Google asking if you’re interested in the service, so make sure you give it a go before it’s gone.

That’s everything you need to know about YouTube Playables. If you’re looking for more help with your Premium subscription, read our guide on how to download YouTube Music on your device. Or, for more gaming subscription services, check out our Utomik review.