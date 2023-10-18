1v1.LOL unblocked – how to get started

If you want to know how to play 1v1.LOL unblocked, well, that’s what we’re going to explore in this guide. But first, what is it? 1v1.LOL is a third-person shooter, inspired by the world-famous Fortnite. Although Fortnite may have the charm, budget, and fanbase to blow 1v1.LOL unblocked right out of the water, somehow, there’s something brilliantly simple about the game that puts it in a league of its own: it’s not trying to be Fortnite.

Whether its skins, emotes, vehicles, maps, updates, or battle passes, each new battle royale is stuffed to the brim with additional features that all seem to take away from the point of playing the game. That’s where 1v1.LOL unblocked comes into its own. It’s a stripped-back, mobile-friendly third-person shooter without all of the extraneous features that battle royale games seem to copy from each other. There is no leaping from an aircraft, searching for loot, farming for materials, or any of the repetitive play that battle royale oozes. Instead, you spawn with guns and unlimited materials, and find a game in seconds. All for around 250MB.

Let’s dive into our 1v1.LOL unblocked guide.

How do I play 1V1.LOL Unblocked at school?

One of the hardest things to do at school is to play games. A way around the proxy settings is to visit the official 1v1.LOL unblocked site on Google. If this doesn’t work, then I am afraid you will have to study instead of playing games.

How do I build in 1V1.LOL?

Building in 1v1.LOL is eerily similar to Fortnite, but in a good way. You can build and edit your walls in the same way as you would in Fortnite. This means any familiar players will know exactly how to crank 90s with ease.

If you aren’t used to building, try and customise the controls to something more familiar. It especially helps to use the mouse wheel, rather than any individual keys if you are playing 1v1.LOL unblocked.

Objects you can build:

Wall

Floor

Stairs

Triangular roof

Building on mobile is a lot more difficult than on 1v1.LOL unblocked. It will take a lot of practice and patience to be able to build like a pro. Make sure cross-platform play is turned off if you are want to avoid playing 1v1.LOL unblocked PC players.

How do I play 1V1.LOL on PC?

For those of you who didn’t know, 1v1.LOL has cross-platform capabilities. To play on PC visit the official 1v1 website. If you have an emulator like Memu Play installed, you can play on PC with that instead. One final option is to visit the 1v1.LOL unblocked website.

How do I download 1v1.LOL on iOS and Android?

Android users can get a copy of 1v1.LOL from Google Play, while iOS users will have to go to the App Store. It is not possible to play 1v1.LOL unblocked on your smartphone.

How do I play 1V1.LOL online?

Playing with your friends in 1v1.LOL is incredibly easy. Follow these instructions if you are on mobile:

Open 1v1.LOL and click the ‘Practice’ tab on the left side of the screen

Select the option that says ‘Party’

If you are creating a party, click the ‘Create Party’ button

If you are trying to join a party, type the code into the white box that says ‘Enter Party ID’

Copy the unique Party ID number of the room you are in

Send this Party ID to your friends

Select ready and enjoy the deathmatch!

The same instructions apply for the 1v1.LOL unblocked version.

What 1v1.LOL guns can you use?

There are four weapons you can use in 1v1.LOL. Sniper rifles are the strongest, and can kill enemies with a single headshot.

Weapon List:

Weapon Name Damage to head Damage to body Sniper 250 125 Assault rifle 60 30 Shotgun 200-50 10-100 Pickaxe 20 20

These weapons do not change if you play on 1v1.LOL unblocked.

Where can I find other 1v1.LOL players?

If you are trying to find some people to play 1v1.LOL with, you can check out the discord servers with ‘1v1.LOL’ as one of their tags. If you search for ‘1v1.LOL unblocked’ you may find other players trying to get a large party going during school hours.

We hope this 1v1.LOL unblocked guide has helped, and if you need even more games to play, be sure to check out our guide to the best mobile games next.