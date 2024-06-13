We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

A Street Cat’s Tale 2 curls up on Nintendo Switch this year

Follow Cinnamon the house cat’s journey in the emotional tale A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

A Street Cat's Tale 2 release date - a close up view of a cartoon siamese cat with a big smile on its face
A Street Cat's Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous 

Get ready to embody an adorable lil’ kitty when the A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous release date hits Nintendo Switch this year – a title that’s definitely going in our list of the best cat games for all you pet-loving gamers out there.

Publisher CFK along with Korean indie developer PPIYO Studio bring A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous to Switch in 2023, following on from the successful adventure game A Street Cat’s Tale. This time, we become Cinnamon the house cat and solve issues through Sokoban-style puzzles littered across the city.

Cinnamon is a kitten who’s spent his whole life indoors but chases a butterfly into the scary outside world. The game follows his treacherous adventures outside where he learns that life is not always comfortable and lovely and that outdoor cats deal with a whole host of problems like hoarders and cat-nappers.

When is A Street Cat’s Tale 2’s release date?

A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous releases on June 27th, 2024, on Nintendo Switch. You can find it on the eShop now to add it to your wishlist.

A Street Cat’s Tale, the predecessor, began as a mobile game before coming to the Switch and paving the way for the sequel. It met positive reviews, praise, and the 2019 Made With Unity Korea award for the best indie game.

