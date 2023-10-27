If you’re one of the many to brave that terrifying journey with Amanda Ripley aboard Sevastopol Station, you likely want to know if Alien Isolation 2 is in the works, and whether or not it’s for Nintendo Switch. They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. Fortunately, we’re on earth, and we’re more than happy to shout from the rooftops that we’re dying for a sequel as we hunt for all you need to know.

If you’re yet to encounter that ghastly beast, our Alien Isolation mobile review just might make you want to take that large leap for mankind. Though that quickly turns into a sprint that can rival that of Usain Bolt as you, quite literally, bolt for your life. We also have a list of the best Switch horror games, just in case you’re after a different kind of scare.

Anyway, here’s what we know about Alien Isolation 2 on Switch.

Will there be an Alien Isolation 2?

Even after all these years, fans live in the hope of a sequel, and after the majority of the team behind the team at Creative Assembly disbanded, we lost hope. However, late last year, Insider Gaming cited a source that a new Alien game is in development and that it’s set to be a triple-A title.

It’s said that the game is a survival horror title, and that certainly gives us a little bit of hope that this is an Alien Isolation sequel. Better still, the likes of Resident Evil and Dead Space serve as inspiration. Furthermore, the release is said to have a late 2023 window. Of course, until there’s an official reveal or corroboration of some kind, we must take this with a pinch of salt.

Alien Isolation 2 Switch release date speculation

If you believe the rumors, then the Alien Isolation 2 Switch release date could be later this year, but we’ll update this guide with firmer info when we have it. Should any concrete details come to light, we’ll update this guide immediately.

If you need something to keep you busy while you wait for more information, check out our list of the best monster games on Switch and mobile.