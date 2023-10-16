There are tons of FNAF characters, with each having their own unique lore and varying levels of significance in the dark, weaving story of this spooky series. To help you catch up and get your head around all the different names flying about in those sneaky case files, exposure-dumping cutscenes, and the abundance of YouTube theories out there, we’ve compiled this list of the most important Five Nights at Freddy’s characters to make an appearance in the games that have hit mobile and Switch so far. So, grab your Golden Fred Bear and your basket of exotic butters, it’s time to dive in.

So, let’s turn out the lights and get into our list of FNAF characters.

FNAF Freddy Fazbear

As the mascot of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant, Freddy is the titular character of the series. He’s an animatronic bear, and makes multiple appearances throughout the games, taking a variety of different forms. He’s the lead singer of the restaurant’s band, and was one of the original animatronics in the pizzeria back when Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza opened in 1983.

However, after an incident where a child was hurt in 1987 (known as the ‘bite of ‘87’), he fell into disrepair, turning him into Withered Freddy. In November of 1987, Withered Freddy was replaced by Toy Freddy, to mark the grand re-opening of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. You can read more about him in our FNAF Freddy guide.

He’s since appeared in a wide variety of versions, as seen below.

Variation Appearances Description Withered Freddy FNAF 2 A decayed version of the original Freddy animatronic Toy Freddy FNAF 2 An upgraded, shiny and toy-like version of Freddy, with opposable joints like an action figure and a black bowtie and hat Shadow Freddy FNAF 2, FNAF 3, Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator A black, shadowy version of Freddy, with white eyes and menacing teeth Fredbear/Golden Freddy FNAF 2, FNAF 3, FNAF 4, Ultimate Custom Night A golden bear with a purple or black hat and bowtie Phantom Freddy FNAF 3 A hallucination of Freddy with burnt, yellowish-green fur, a missing leg, white eyes, and wires hanging from its body Nightmare Freddy FNAF 4 A decayed, withered version of Freddy with a huge, menacing maw, lined with razor-sharp teeth, and vicious metal claws Freddies FNAF 4, FNAF VR: Help Wanted Miniature, plush-like animatronics that resemble Nightmare Freddy Nightmare FNAF 4 A monstrous version of Shadow Freddy. Nightmare has black, almost translucent skin, rows of dangerously sharp teeth, glowing red eyes, and a yellow hat and bowtie Funtime Freddy Sister Location, Ultimate Custom Night A white and magenta, metallic version of Freddy. He wears a black top hat and bow tie and a Bonnie hand puppet called BonBon. He also holds a microphone, and has a speaker and two buttons on his chest Helpy Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator A miniature version of Funtime Freddy that appears as decor Rockstar Freddy Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Featuring the familiar Freddy design, Rockstar Freddy has brown fur, rosy red cheeks, and joints similar to Toy Freddy’s. He has a yellow star on his chest, a metallic purple hat and bowtie, and his jaws are separated by an endoskeleton mouth and four steel bars (all the better for chomping you with) Lefty Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria A black version of Rockstar Freddy with a red hat and bowtie and one all black eye, designed to house the Puppet and her spirit to bring them back to the Pizzeria as part of Henry’s plan Yenndo Sister Location A bare endoskeleton of a Freddy animatronic Molten Freddy Sister Location A scrap monster made of various animatronics, wires, and mechanical eyes, featuring a predominantly brown and white colour scheme. See Enard for more details

FNAF Bonnie

An animatronic rabbit, Bonnie is one of the original animatronics at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza alongside Freddy, and is the guitarist of his band. Like Freddy, he debuted in 1983, but fell into disrepair in 1987, becoming Withered Bonnie, after which he was also replaced by Toy Bonnie. He has also appeared in other forms throughout the series, as seen below.

Variation Appearances Description Withered Bonnie FNAF 2 A decayed version of Bonniewho’s missing an arm, and his outer skin is torn to show the endoskeleton of his foot and hand. His face is almost completely destroyed, leaving a gaping hole of wires, two rows of teeth on his bottom jaw, and glowing red eyes Toy Bonnie FNAF 2 A colourful, toy-like version of Bonnie with bright blue skin, rosy red cheeks, a red bowtie, and green eyes. He has opposable joints like a toy, and is the upgraded replacement for the original Bonnie RWQFSFASXC (Shadow Bonnie) FNAF 2, FNAF 3 A mysterious, completely black version of Toy Bonnie with white, glowing eyes and teeth Nightmare Bonnie FNAF 4 A monstrous version of Bonnie with charred, black fur, a hole in his chest, a red bowtie, and multiple rows of vicious teeth Rockstar Bonnie Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night Pretty much an upgraded version of Toy Bonnie in appearance, Rockstar Bonnie has blue skin, pink cheeks and knees, golden stars on his chest, and a red bowtie. He has a red bass guitar

Bonnie also closely resembles Springtrap, also known as Spring Bonnie. However, we’ve given Springtrap his own section later on due to his significant role in the game, and his own wide range of variations.

FNAF Chica

This odd (and terrifying) animatronic chicken is another classic mascot from the early days of the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurants, first appearing back in 1983. She’s the backup singer of Freddy’s band, and is usually seen wearing a bib and holding a cake on a plate. She, too, fell into disrepair, turning into Withered Chica and later being replaced by Toy Chica. Since then, she has made many different appearances, as seen below.

Variation Appearances Description Withered Chica FNAF 2 A decayed version of Chica missing her hands, which are replaced by tattered wires, and her arms appear to be stuck in a T-pose. She has two rows of teeth in her open beak, which is constantly wide open Toy Chica FNAF 2 A cutesy version of Chica with shiny, yellow skin, a coloured bib, rosy pink cheeks, and long eyelashes, she’s normally seen holding a cupcake on a plate. She loses her beak and eyes when she gets off the show stage Phantom Chica FNAF 3 A shadowy version of the original Chica, with charred, yellow skin that takes on a greenish-yellow hue. She’s missing an arm, and has piercing, white eyes and an open mouth showing her teeth Nightmare Chica FNAF 4 A monstrous variant of Chica with rows of razor-sharp teeth. Her skin and bib are tattered, showing her endoskeleton beneath, and the cupcake in her palm has taken on a similarly monstrous appearance Rockstar Chica Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night A cross between original Chica and Toy Chica, Rockstar Chica has bright yellow skin, blue cheeks, and pink eyes. She has red lipstick on her beak, her signature bib (which now says ‘let’s rock’ instead of ‘let’s eat’), and she’s holding a pair of maracas

FNAF Foxy/Mangle

A fox animatronic from the original game, Foxy is a little different to the other classic animatronics. From the offset, he appears damaged, with sections of his endoskeleton visible and his hand taking the appearance of a hook. He also isn’t a part of the original band like Freddy, Chica, and Bonnie, and instead appears on a separate stage known as the Kid’s Cove. He, too, was left in a state of disrepair after the Bite of ‘87, becoming Withered Foxy. However, instead of being replaced by a standard toy version like the others, he was replaced by Mangle.

Mangle is a heavily damaged fox animatronic, redesigned as Fazbear Entertainment considered Foxy’s design to be too threatening. Mangle was torn apart by children when placed in Kid’s Cove so often that the staff stopped trying to put it back together, leaving them as a ‘take apart and put back together’ attraction for the children which led to its disfigured appearance.

Here are all the different versions of Foxy and Mangle that appear throughout the games.

Variation Appearances Description Withered Foxy FNAF 2 A decayed, tattered version of the original Foxy animatronic, the fur on Withered Foxy’s ear has come off completely, and his muzzle appears very different in shape, completely revealing the teeth of his endoskeleton Mangle FNAF 2 The colourful, redesigned counterpart of Foxy, Mangle has a white, pink, and red colour scheme, vicious, sharp teeth, and multiple, exposed endoskeleton parts hanging off it Phantom Foxy FNAF 3 A hallucination of a burnt, ravaged Foxy, Phantom Foxy closely resembles his withered version, though has sustained heavier damage, with multiple parts of his body and suit missing Phantom Mangle FNAF 3 Phantom Mangle has a similar appearance to its original form, though it’s burnt and damaged, with dark skin and glowing, white eyes Nightmare Foxy FNAF 4 A monstrous version of the original Foxy animatronic, Nightmare Foxy has tattered fur, exposed legs, and two rows of vicious teeth Funtime Foxy Sister Location Funtime Foxy appears to be a cross between the original Foxy and Mangle designs, with white, pink, and red colouration, green eyes, and a speaker on its chest Lolbit Sister Location A recoloured, disembodied Funtime Foxy head Rockstar Foxy Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator A red Foxy animatronic with the classic eyepatch, Rockstar Foxy also has a green parrot on his shoulder, a peg leg, a yellow star on his chest, and an accordion

FNAF Springtrap

During the night five minigame of FNAF 3, Spring Bonnie makes its first appearance as a golden animatronic rabbit. However, later in the series, he becomes Springtrap – a character seemingly independent of Bonnie, who is possessed by killer William Afton.

Springtrap is a weathered, decaying Spring Bonnie suit in which William Afton’s original body died, leading to his soul becoming trapped. He becomes the main antagonist and only physical animatronic featured in FNAF 3, and later appears in various forms throughout the series.

Variation Appearances Description Spring Bonnie FNAF 3, FNAF 4 A golden rabbit with yellow or green eyes Springtrap FNAF 3, FNAF: Help Wanted, Ultimate Custom Night A weathered, yellowish-green version of the original Bonnie animatronic, Springtrap has tattered skin, half-lidded white eyes, and is missing half of one of its ears Scraptrap Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night Drastically different from the original Springtrap, Scraptrap has a completely new face shape, multiple holes in his body, and is missing half an arm and an entire ear. Beneath the suit, you can see parts of William Afton’s decaying body and skeleton

Other FNAF animatronics

Balloon Boy

Appears in: FNAF 2, FNAF 3, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF: Help Wanted, FNAF AR: Special Delivery

Hello! Balloon Boy, also known as BB, is one of the toy animatronics that first appears in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. If you’ve ever dipped your toes into this title, you probably remember the sound of this creepy, Pinnochio-looking weirdo thumping around in the vents. The restaurant designed him like a balloon vendor for the newly refurbished Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza in 1987. BB and JJ were the first humanoid animatronics introduced to the chain and, in my opinion, one of the most terrifying. There’s just something about those eyes.

JJ

Appears in: FNAF 2, Freddy Fazber’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night

Basically just a female version of BB, JJ is a hidden animatronic who first pops up in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. Though she only appears occasionally throughout the series, seemingly quite shy and patient, she appears to look and act very similar to BB. I’m pretty sure she’s plotting something, though.

The Puppet

Appears in: FNAF 2, FNAF 3, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF: Help Wanted

Lanky mc-danky over here also first shows up in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 as one of the toy animatronics for the refurbished Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant in 1987, although it’s implied that it first appeared in the original Fredbear’s Family Diner. Its face looks similar to a Pierrot, the staple sad clown that originated in late seventeenth-century Italian and French pantomimes.

The Puppet is haunted by William Afton’s first victim, a little girl named Charlotte Emily who was the daughter of Henry Emily, who took the form of the puppet to seek revenge on her killer.

Circus Baby

Appears in: Sister Location, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF: Help Wanted, FNAF: AR Special Delivery

Commonly referred to as Baby, Circus Baby is the mascot of Circus Baby’s Entertainment and Rental. She’s possessed by the spirit of Elizabeth Afton, William Afton’s daughter, who was snatched and scooped by the animatronic despite her father telling her to stay away. As such, she’s a tragic and sinister yet sophisticated animatronic, who speaks in a calm, soft voice despite being distraught that she’s stuck in the facility. She can also be manipulative, abusive, and cunning, revealing herself to be the mastermind behind the events of Sister Location.

She also appears in the form of Scrap Baby, a new design that is the result of her haphazardly reassembling herself after her destruction. Her hair now consists of wires, her body and face are cracked and tattered, and he has replaced her hand with a giant claw lined with teeth.

Ballora

Appears in: Sister Location, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF AR: Special Delivery

The most human of the FNAF animatronics to date, Ballora resembles an actual ballerina. She wears a blue bikini with a purple tutu, decorated with golden orbs. She’s known to be seductive and deadly, often coming across as calm and composed. She loves to sing, and can be both sadistic and taunting.

Bidybabs

Appears in: Sister Location, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF: Help Wanted

A pair of small, terrifying baby-like animatronics with cunning, sociopathic tendencies who are often seen alongside Circus Baby. An alternate version of the Bidybabs called Electrobab sometimes appears in the Custom Night version of Sister Location.

Minireena

Appears in: Sister Location, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF: Help Wanted, FNAF AR: Special Delivery

The Minireenas are small, creepy, puppet-like dolls that accompany Ballora in her gallery and appear alongside her.

Music Man

Appears in: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF Security Breach

Music Man is an unsettling animatronic with a static, grinning face, black eyes, and spider-like legs. He appears upbeat and energetic, but takes his role as an entertainer very seriously, appearing and jumpscaring you by smashing symbols in your face if you’re too noisy.

Ennard

Appears in: Sister Location, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF: Help Wanted

A twisted amalgamation of all the Circus Baby’s Pizza World animatronics, Ennard is a monstrous figure made up of cables, scraps, and a clown-like face. This terrifying amalgamation is a part of Circus Baby’s plan for escape.

El Chip

Appears in: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night, FNAF: Help Wanted

A Mexican-themed variation of Funtime Freddy who acts as the mascot of El Chip’s Fiesta Buffet. He periodically interrupts you with advertisements for his restaurant, attracting sound-sensitive animatronics if you don’t act fast enough to stop him.

Roxy

Appears in: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Mediocre Melodies

Appears in: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Ultimate Custom Night

The Mediocre Melodies are an animatronic band that, as their name suggests, are pretty mediocre. They’re essentially a budget version of Freddy Fazbear’s band, with goofy personalities and simpler mechanics, though they still appear quite similar to the original FNAF animatronics.

The members of the Mediocre Melodies are:

Ned Bear

Happy Frog

Mr. Hippo

Pigpatch

Orville Elephant

Other FNAF characters

There are heaps of other FNAF characters outside of the animatronics, each with their own unique role within the series. Below, we’ve listed the ones that we feel have the biggest impact on the lore and gameplay – as, if we listed them all, we’d be here for months!

Keep in mind that this section contains heavy spoilers, so proceed with caution.

William Afton

The co-founder of Fazbear Entertainment and the founder of Afton Robotics, William Afton is where it all began. He ultimately acts as the main antagonist of the FNAF series, taking the role of a serial killer who murdered almost a dozen children in cold blood. He’s sadistic and depraved, and caused the downfall of his company, repeatedly showing himself to be capable of hurting anyone – regardless of whether they’re strangers, friends, or family.

He appears multiple times throughout the retro segments of the series, which hint at his past and involvement with the murders. He also has an unnatural ability to cheat death, returning in multiple resurrected forms no matter how he perishes. He’s the one that possesses the Springtrap variations mentioned above.

Elizabeth Afton

The daughter of William Afton and younger sister of Michael Afton, Elizabeth is seen to be a young girl with blond hair and green eyes. She had a deep love for her father, and admired all of his creations, until one day she defied his command to stay away from the Circus Baby animatronic, leading to her untimely death. As a result, Elizabeth Afton’s soul possessed Circus Baby, leading her to become cold, ruthless, and violent.

Michael Afton

Also known as the aliases Mike Schmidt and Eggs Benedict, Michael Afton was revealed to be the main protagonist of the FNAF games. He’s William Afton’s son and Elizabeth Afton’s older brother, and is also considered to be either the older brother to Crying Child, or Crying Child himself.

Michael Afton is the security guard you play as in the first FNAF game, where the animatronics mistake him for his father. Like his family, most of the information about his personality and life comes from the retro minigames you play throughout the series, though there are also tidbits of information about things like his passion and talent for art in the Survival Logbook.

Like his father, Michael Afton manages to cheat death, and at one point comes back as a reanimated corpse, acting as a human host for Ennard. His main goal throughout the series is finding his father, though it’s not made clear whether he intends to kill him when he does.

Henry Emily

Originally known as the Cassette Man and the overarching protagonist of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator, Henry Emily is later revealed to be the former partner of William Afton who owned Fredbear’s Family Diner, and helped to create the original animatronics.

In FNAF 2, Phone Guy mentions that Henry Emily has been missing for years, which is then clarified in Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator. During the Insanity Ending of the game, more of his story is revealed, showing that, though he helped Afton make the animatronics, he didn’t know his partner planned to use them for nefarious purposes. It’s also revealed that his daughter, Charlotte Emily, was the first child to be murdered by William Afton, after which he considered ending his own life through guilt and grief.

In the completion ending, Henry Emily tells the animatronics to release their souls, and condemns William Afton to hell, as he burns the building down, destroying the animatronics including the one William Afton is possessing, Michael, and himself. Before he dies, he addresses Charlotte Emily one last time, apologising for not saving her and asking her to rest.

Charlotte Emily

Charlotte Emily, also known as Charlie, is Henry’s daughter. She was the first child murdered by William Afton, and later possessed the Puppet.

Crying Child

The Crying Child is the timid, harmless son of William Afton who undergoes extreme bullying by his older brother, who many fans speculate to be Michael Afton. He’s the main protagonist of the FNAF 4 end of night minigames, and is shown to be the victim of ‘the bite of ‘83’, presumably the reason that the original Freddy Fazbear Diner was closed down, leading to the rebranding to Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzaria.

The bite took place when his older brother and friends jokingly lifted him towards the Fredbear animatronic, of which he was already scared. The Fredbear animatronic bit down and killed him. After this point, it’s believed that he possessed the Golden Freddy animatronic (either alone or alongside Cassidy, one of the other missing children).

Vanny

A follower of the digital virus Glitchtrap, the aforementioned form of serial killed William Afton, Vanny appears to be a human in a patchwork rabbit suit. The Princess Quest minigames reveal that she is the protagonist of FNAF: Help Wanted, after which she was corrupted by Glitchtrap. She’s initially shown to be uncertain when it comes to her task to kill victims, though she later overcomes this, becoming sadistic as she’s further corrupted.

Gregory

Vanessa

