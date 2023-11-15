All Poppy Playtime characters

Poppy Playtime characters are the heart and soul of the iconic horror experience. After all, what would a spooky, abandoned toy factory be without a bunch of terrifying mascots to liven it up? From the titular Poppy to the petrifying Prototype, our guide to all of the PP characters gives you a perilous peek at all the elusive employees and beastly baddies you face across the games so far.

Here are all the Poppy Playtime characters:

Poppy Playtime

The first toy produced by Playtime Co., the titular Poppy Playtime is a core character across Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. She’s a petite, old-fashioned doll with chalk-white skin, curly red hair that smells like poppies, freckles, and rosy cheeks. In her vintage VHS commercial, Playtime Co describes her as ‘the first truly intelligent doll in the world’, capable of having a real conversation with a child.

When you return to the Playtime Co. factory in Chapter 1, you eventually find Poppy locked away in a glass display case. We’re yet to work out exactly why she was locked away, but after you free her, she accompanies you on your continued journey throughout Chapter 2.

Beyond her trailer and hints of lore about her voice actor, Poppy Playtime’s backstory and motives still remain quite vague, with many players debating her morality, whether she’s possessed by a human soul, and more. But, considering the conclusion of Chapter 2 and her significance in Playtime Co’s history, we’re sure we’ll see plenty more of her in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Huggy Wuggy

Both in-game and in the real world, Huggy Wuggy is easily the most recognisable Playtime Co. creation, with his goofy smile and iconic wave sparking a mixture of joy and fear in the hearts of players all over the world. Playtime Co. originally created Huggy Wuggy back in 1984, and he quickly became one of their most popular toys. He also just so happens to be the main antagonist chasing you down in Chapter 1.

Huggy Wuggy is a tall and slender creature, with long floppy limbs and bright blue fur. As a toy and mascot, he’s a quiet yet warm and welcoming creature who loves to give out hugs. However, his monstrous counterpart has large, dilated pupils and sharp teeth, along with an unhealthy dose of murderous intent. He still loves hugs, but rather than a fuzzy wuzzy embrace, they’re the let-me-suffocate-you-and-bite-your-face variety.

Kissy Missy

Described by Playtime Co as ‘Huggy Wuggy’s better half and adorable counterpart’, Kissy Missy is a female version of Huggy Wuggy, with vibrant, pink fur and long, dark eyelashes. She was created in 1985, one year after Huggy Wuggy’s release.

We don’t know much about Kissy Missy just yet, but during her brief appearance in Chapter 2, she appears unusually benevolent, seemingly helping you by opening a gate, then leaving without attempting to attack. This contrasts the extreme hostility and violence of the other toys, including her male counterpart, and has led many theory crafters to believe she may actually be an ally to the player. Looks like she really is Huggy Wuggy’s better half – though we don’t recommend going in for a Kissy Missy kiss until we learn a bit more about her motives and backstory.

Cat-Bee is a bumblebee-cat hybrid toy, created by Playtime Co. sometime during the late ’80s to early ’90s as a part of their Swap-imal line. In Chapter 1, you can find multiple Cat-Bee toys scattered around the factory, and, at a certain point, you need to piece one together through the Make-A-Friend machine in order to progress.

During Chapter 2, you hear a Cat-Bee’s creepy voice telling you that you ‘need to get out of here’, followed up by a playful giggle and a ‘just kidding’. Beyond these brief appearances, we don’t know too much about her, but we’re sure we’ve not seen the last of her just yet.

Candy Cat

More candy! Nom nom nom. Playtime Co. created Candy Cat back in 1979, and her Digital Collectible profile describes her as ‘a free-spirited icon’ who ‘always marches to the beat of her own drums’ and ‘is a favorite amongst children who have been known to indulge in sweets’.

A chunky blue cat with a wide open mouth and a long, pink tongue, Candy Cat is a gluttonous gal who makes her main, in-game appearance as a cardboard cutout which you can ‘feed’ by hitting a big red button. In the Chapter 2 ‘assessment forms’ we learn that she was assigned to an orphan girl named Makayla Hyssop. Many players theorise that the soul of Makayla now resides inside Candy Cat.

Bron

Created by Playtime Co. in 1961, Bron the Dinosaur is a brontosaurus toy who shows up throughout Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. He’s a large, bright red dinosaur who appears on many in-game posters, cardboard cutouts, and advertisements, described by Playtime Co. as a hard worker who fully commits to whatever goals he sets for himself. In his cardboard cutout voice lines, he also shows himself to be a bit of a joker – though we get a glimpse of his dark side when he describes himself as ‘the scariest dinosaur’.

Your main interaction with big ol’ Bron in the flesh (er… plastic?) is during Chapter 2 when you find yourself stuck in a store room, and must use a giant crane to move him out of the way. Beyond that, we’ve not learnt that much about Bron yet, though theorists believe that he could be one of Playtime Co.’s experiments to make their toys come alive – so we just might find ourselves running away from a giant, evil herbivorous dino in future chapters.

Boogie Bot

A small, battery-operated green robot created by Playtime Co. in 1993, Boogie Bot is an unusual little fella who rarely pops up in toy-form or as a cardboard cutout throughout Chapters 1 and 2. Lovable, playful, and always up for a good spot of grooving, Boogie Bot won the hearts of adults and kids alike, and is described in his Digital Collectible profile as ‘amongst the cutest robots Playtime Co. has ever come to know’. We’ve not seen a spooky side to this boppin’ bot just yet, and we kinda hope it stays that way – he’s just too cute to be corrupted.

Mommy Long Legs

A new playmate! It’s been so long… Mommy Long Legs (also ominously referred to as Experiment 1222 or Marie Payne) is essentially what you get if you cross Betty Spaghetty with a spider – in other words, a whole load of nope. She’s a large, slender creature, with four long, twisting limbs and a body made of two segments similar to a spider’s abdomen and cephalothorax.

She appears to be made of plastic and rubber, and she predominantly gets around on all fours – either by scurrying along the ground or climbing up walls and across the ceiling. Throughout Chapter 2, we also see that she’s capable of stretching her limbs and neck to extreme lengths. This is supported by her Transfer Request document, which states that her limbs are extremely elastic and capable of stretching hundreds of feet.

Mommy Long Legs is the main antagonist of Chapter 2, dragging you through a series of deadly games in exchange for the code you need to start the train and get out of the factory. Throughout, she frequently flips between a soft, maternal yet menacing voice, to downright furious screams, and she clearly finds great joy in toying with her prey.

She has a massive ego accompanied by some severe attachment issues, which often leads to her lashing out if she thinks you’re going to leave or don’t want to play with her any more. But, if you play your cards right and follow our Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 walkthrough, you should manage to escape her clutches – and seemingly bring an end to Mommy Long Legs’ reign of terror.

Bunzo Bunny

Bunzo Bunny is, unsurprisingly, a bunny toy that you first encounter during the Musical Memory minigame in Chapter 2. He has yellow fur, long, floppy ears, and big buck teeth, and is always seen wearing a pair of green dungarees and a little party hat. Pair that with his cardboard cutout that sings ‘happy birthday’, and we assume that he was once a Funtime Co. mascot associated with celebrating children’s birthday parties.

He carries two large symbols which, during the Musical Memory minigame, he smashes together while slowly lowering down from the ceiling. If you take too long in the minigame or make too many mistakes, he lowers even faster, flashing his sharp teeth and crashing his symbols more aggressively, until he reaches you and it’s game over. If you succeed, however, it seems that Mommy Long Legs brings an untimely demise to this poor party rabbit.

Beyond this, we know very little about the symbol-bashing bunny, though you do get to see machines producing toy versions of Bunzo near the Water Treatment Facility.

Mini Huggies

What’s better than one big Huggy Wuggy? Why, a bunch of Mini Huggies, of course! Originally produced by Playtime Co. specifically for the Wack-a-Wuggy game, Mommy Long Legs tells us that the Mini Huggies ‘used to have strings attached to them so they could be pulled back when they got too close to the children’. Note the past tense there, as they certainly come with no strings attached this time.

You face off against these little frights during the Whack-a-Wuggy mini-game in Chapter 2, where their creepy little faces appear in holes around you. If you don’t succeed in slapping them with your GrabPack in time, these bone-chilling beasties flash their teeth and launch at you, at which point it’s game over.

PJ Pug-a-Pillar

Like Cat-Bee, PJ Pug-a-Pillar is a part of the Playtime Co. Swap-imal line of toys. He’s a monstrous hybrid of a caterpillar and a pug, with a long, fluffy segmented body and a big ol’ smiling pug face. We don’t know much about his history as a toy or a mascot, though we do see him on posters and cardboard cutouts around the factory – and, of course, we get up close and personal with the fella during Chapter 2.

PJ Pug-a-Pillar follows you around throughout the entire ordeal of Statues, even when the lights are on. If he reaches you, or you move or fire your GrabPack when the lights are on, he jumpscares and kills you, resetting the game.

Daisy

Daisy is a plant-like marionette puppet with a flower-like head, limbs made of stems, and leaves for hands and feet. She’s not played much of a role in the game so far, other than showing up on the plaque in Elliot Ludwig’s Office. Her marionette form is also mentioned in one of the rejected room pages, where it’s said that she was rejected as she was too creepy for children and would make them cry during her performances. We do, however, see a cardboard cutout of her, where she says ‘I’m rooting for you! Get it, root?’

Boxy Boo

Original to the spin-off asymmetrical co-op horror game, Project: Playtime, Boxy Boo is a creepy guy with a jack-in-the-box body and limbs made of springs. Created by Playtime Co. in 1966, he’s portrayed as joyful and energetic, yet somewhat clumsy. However, in his monster form, he’s extremely savage, with an insatiable appetite. He’s capable of consuming people in one fell swoop, but often uses stealth tactics to hide in his box until the perfect moment strikes.

Poppy Playtime Characters: Playtime Co. employees

Throughout the games, you can find multiple tapes and files that talk about the Playtime Co. employees. These are the main people who worked for Playtime Co., creating, voicing, and selling toys, holding events and games for children, conducting experiments, and more. Here’s a brief rundown of the different Poppy Playtime employees.

Elliot Ludwig – the main founder and CEO of Playtime Co. who lived by his goal of bringing joy to children, even after he suffered a great loss in his family (to learn more about him, check out our Poppy Playtime Elliot Ludwig guide)

– the main founder and CEO of Playtime Co. who lived by his goal of bringing joy to children, even after he suffered a great loss in his family (to learn more about him, check out our Poppy Playtime Elliot Ludwig guide) Leith Pierre – a supervisor for all employees at Playtime Co.

– a supervisor for all employees at Playtime Co. Stella Greyber – a playful employee who thinks that ‘adults are kids but older’

– a playful employee who thinks that ‘adults are kids but older’ Eddie M.N. Ritterman – an employee who worked in the laboratory and aided in the deal between Playtime Co. and Warrenbach Construction

– an employee who worked in the laboratory and aided in the deal between Playtime Co. and Warrenbach Construction Jimmy Roth – the chief marketing officer at Playtime Co.

– the chief marketing officer at Playtime Co. Dr. Matthew Wayson – a scientist or psychologist seemingly responsible for recording and monitoring the children and experiments, along with the physiological impact their studies have on the children

There are also several employees named across the tapes who appear to be standard factory workers at Playtime Co. It seems that these are the employees that pull the player character back to the factory after so many years, which leads us to believe that the player was of a similar level on the Playtime Co. ladder, and likely feels responsible or emotionally connected to them. Their names are:

Sharon

Rich

Avery

Jaren

Marcas Brickley

Rejected Poppy Playtime characters

During Chapter 2, you get to explore the Playtime Co. factory’s ‘rejected room’, a messy, abandoned warehouse lined with shelves full of rejected toys. You can also find a bunch of ‘rejection pages’ which highlight why Playtime Co. refused to release them. Here’s a list of all the rejected Poppy Playtime characters we’ve seen so far.

Sir Poops-A-Lot – a fancy brown bear wearing a tophat and holding a cane while sitting on a toilet. Rejected due to negative reception, with the management team saying ‘whoever’s idea this was should feel ashamed’

Kick-me-Paul – a leathery ball that looks like an orange wearing little shoes, a propellor hat, and a goofy smile on his face. Rejected for being a ‘laughing stock’ and because ‘nobody likes him’. Poor paul

Owen the Oven – a toy oven with a face, rejected due to multiple children receiving third-degree burns while playing with him

Pet Stone – a stone with googly eyes, rejected by focus groups for being ‘pointless, not entertaining, and confusing’. His rejection page also asks ‘are you out of ideas?’

Sunni Buddi – a large, multi-coloured flower with a smiling face and half-closed eyes. It has no rejection note, but you can find several Sunni Buddi toys in the rejection room

Barrel o’ Huggys – a barrel of stretchy, flat versions of Huggy Wuggy that can hook together, similar to the real-life Barrel of Monkeys game. Rejected as it was deemed a choking hazard after children tried to eat from the barrel thinking it was candy

Surprise Hare – a teal, egg-shaped object with big ears and a cute face, scrapped likely because it wasn’t all that appealing and didn’t live up to its name. We guess there was no surprise inside? Well, with the type of surprises you find in this factory, that might be for the better

Love Dog – a plush, purple sausage dog with a simple shape and a pink, heart-shaped nose. There’s no information on why Playtime Co. rejected this one

Love Bug – a butterfly-like bug that appears on a blueprint in the Rejected Room and may have originally been intended to join the Swap-imals line alongside PJ Pug-a-Pillar and Cat-Bee

Other Poppy Playtime characters

There are a few other characters we either hear about or see glimpses of throughout Chapters 1 and 2 – some being more important (and threatening) than others. Here’s a brief summary of what we know about each of them so far.

Barry – a cute minecart designed by Playtime Co. to transport toys around the factory. It sports a teal body with a yellow handle and rim, along with a pair of large googly eyes that look like headlights. You encounter it during a puzzle in Chapter 2, where you must pull it through a labyrinth of gates then use it to break through a barricaded exit

Petite Pooch – a cute purple dog design that appears on a blueprint in Chapter 2

Daddy Long Legs – the male counterpart to Mommy Long Legs, and the father of the Long Legs family set. Playtime Co. likely created him around 1992 in response to the success of Mommy Long Legs

Baby Long Legs – the child of Mommy Long Legs and Daddy Long Legs, Baby Long Legs is the child of the Long Legs family set. Playtime Co. likely created him in 1993 to complete the family unit after the success of its parent toys

The Prototype – also known as Experiment 1006, The Prototype is a mysterious entity mentioned in two VHS Tapes. We don’t know much about him just yet, though we do get a glimpse of his terrifying robotic arm and long, needle-like fingers when he slips his hand under a door to retrieve Mommy Long Legs’ mangled body towards the end of Chapter 2. Through Mommy Long Legs’ cry of ‘he’ll make me a part of him’, the community has come to theorise that The Prototype claims the parts of other experiments to make himself stronger, and that he’s likely the main antagonist of the Poppy Playtime series as a whole. We have some thoughts about this specimen in our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 theories article

