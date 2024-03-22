If you’re looking for a new smartphone ready with a boatload of AI features, this new Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is one not to miss. With the new Samsung flagship arriving just a couple of months ago, this is one of the first times we’ve seen the S24 Ultra go on sale, giving you a way to get in on the Galaxy AI revolution without paying the full retail price.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Samsung phones on the market right now, with incredible AI capabilities, a fantastic array of cameras, and top-tier performance for gaming. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we gave the flagship handset a more than respectable 9/10 rating, so the current $1,269.99 price point looks like a real bargain. Yes, it’s still pretty expensive, but it’s not often you see a saving of $150 on what is still a brand-new smartphone.

It’s also worth pointing out that if the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still a little outside of your price range, the Amazon Spring Deal Days saving also applies to the Galaxy S24+, with the middle child of the S24 Series down from $999.99 to $849.99. While the S24+ isn’t quite as much of a performance powerhouse as the S24 Ultra, it has the same Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search and Live Translate and some very capable cameras, making it quite the attractive proposition.

As this Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra saving is part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days campaign, you only have a few days to take advantage of it. The sale ends on Monday, March 25, so act fast if you want to avoid missing out. We’ve got links to both the S24 Ultra and S24+ deals below, so you can check them out yourself.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Amazon Spring Deal Days saving.