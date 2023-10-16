Among Us character – Red, Black, White, and who they are

The Among Us characters are, well, among the most iconic in all of gaming. These crewmates of a spaceship gone off the deep end are as mysterious as they are oddly adorable. You can currently choose from a grand total of 12 different crewmates, each with their own distinctive colour. It’s true that there’s no gameplay benefit to picking one Among Us character over another, but let’s be honest and admit that your long-term goal in the best mobile multiplayer games is to look really darn cool.

Thankfully, you can customise your Among Us character to your heart’s content with various Among Us skins, Among Us hats, and even Among Us pets. You can easily make your crewmate unique to you by getting creative and matching your avatar’s colour to their clothing. So, yes, Among Us fashion is indeed a thing, and with this here guide, you’ll soon be an expert in every Among Us character.

Everything you need to know about the Among Us characters:

Who are the Among Us characters?

The Among Us characters are crewmembers of a spaceship invaded by a strange and deadly imposter. They’re humanoid creatures with a portly appearance, and they wear full-body spacesuits and small backpacks. The backpack’s purpose is unclear, though our best guess is that it’s an oxygen tank of some kind.

The crewmembers show no obvious hierarchy or specialisations, meaning they can perform any task on the ship without incident. Provided the imposter doesn’t kill them, that is. Right now, the Among Us characters have no solid backstory, but that could change over time as new maps and updates arrive.

What are the Among Us characters called?

Your Among Us character’s name is decided by you, the player. Changing your name is a simple process and can be done prior to the start of a new round. Simply navigate your way to the ‘Online’ menu, click on ‘Enter Name’, then switch your existing title out for something fresh and exciting. Note that you cannot change your name while you’re partway through a round, as this would allow for all manner of confusing shenanigans.

Every Among Us character

There are 12 Among Us characters in total, each with their own distinct colour. Here’s a full list:

Black

Blue

Brown

Cyan

Green

Lime

Orange

Pink

Purple

Red

White

Yellow

And that’s it for our Among Us character guide. If you’re looking for more info on how to perform tasks, outwit the imposter, or hunt down the crewmates, best give our full Among Us guide a quick read.