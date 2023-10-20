The best assassin games 2023

What are the elite assassin games, and which ones belong in the gutter somewhere. Well, We took it upon ourselves to collect several contracts, travel the world, and deal with a number of less than appealing individuals, just so we could discover what the best assassin games on Switch and mobile are – you’re welcome, but bear in mind, this is a one and done deal, next time this costs you extra.

Anyway, it’s time to grab your silencer, as we venture out into the best assassin games on Switch and mobile.

Hitman 3 – Switch

Arguably one of the most famous assassin games franchises out there is Hitman. In fact, it’s likely to thank for the genre’s popularity, since it’s been on the scene since 2000. In the majority of Hitman games, across all platforms, you play as Agent 47, a bald assassin that has a penchant for creativity when it comes to getting the job done. Hitman 3 is no different as you yet again take up arms as the famed assassin.

Hitman 3 takes you around the world, with each location being unique in its own way, as every area boasts numerous ways of getting the job done. Seriously, let your creativity run wild, have some fun with these contracts. You can use poison, guns, knives, disguises, and more to get what you want.

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows – mobile

That’s right, Hitman isn’t just a dominant force on consoles and PC, as the world of lies, deceit, and assassination is just as formidable on mobile devices, and Hitman Sniper: The Shadows just might be the best of the bunch on smartphones. However, despite the name of the game, you don’t play as Agent 47. Instead, you can choose from various characters, all of which possess different skills and abilities.

But wait, there’s another catch, as you’re limited to nothing more than a sniper rifle, which means you’re a considerable distance away from your target. Don’t worry, though. The level of creativity on offer to you is still astounding. If you want to know more, make sure you check out our Hitman Sniper: The Shadows review. We also have a Hitman Sniper: The Shadows interview, if you want an insight into how the developers chose to approach the project.

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – Switch

This entry shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, especially since Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection features one of the most beloved entries in the videogame series, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, which brings the worlds of pirating and assassination together as you take on the role of a pirate, with a penchant for sticking knives in backs. Furthermore, you get to explore a gorgeous open world in the Caribbean, and command your own ship – now get out there and see if you can become a legend like Captain Jack Sparrow.

Hunter Assassin – mobile

This is a simple but effective assassin game that’s sure to kill some time when you travel somewhere. Hunter Assassin’s design is simplistic, as you control the contracted killer, and hunt down your targets. Typically, you can hide behind crates, around corners, and sneak up on your unsuspecting victims. However, as you progress further in the game, more and more targets are around at once – remember, patience is a virtue.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – Switch

Yes, this is a second Switch entry for the same franchise, but what do you expect when it literally has the word ‘assassin’ in the title. Plus, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection features all three of Ezio’s outings, and he’s arguably the most beloved assassin to come from the games.

You get to traverse the rooftops, hide in the shadows, and explore luscious worlds in Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. If you want to learn more about the games, and see how they’re fair on Nintendo Switch, you can check out our Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection review.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – Switch

Okay, so technically, you don’t strictly play as an assassin in Ninja Gaiden, but since you play as a highly-skilled killer that can use the shadows to their advantage, I’m going to include it on this list anyway. The Master Collection features Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. If you’re familiar with the series, you likely know that it’s infamous for its challenge, but hey, if you can overcome it and beat those bosses, just think of the bragging rights you get.

