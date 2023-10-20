Among Us hats – what they are and how to get them

Among Us hats are arguably the primary cosmetic in Innersloth’s social deduction party game, not least because there are just so many of them. Wearing one makes you stand out from the crowd and demonstrate your glorious fashion know-how. Yes, there are also plenty of Among Us skins to collect, but everyone knows that cool hats are where it’s at. From flowerpots and lumps of cheese to strange aliens, you have no shortage of choice when it comes to customizing your character with neat Among Us hats.
So, let’s get into our guide to Among Us hats.
What are the hats in Among Us?
Among Us hats are decorative cosmetic items that have no inherent gameplay value except their ability to make you look cool. Standing out from the crowd in Among Us is just as important as surviving the round. Well, almost. The point is that Among Us has a wonderful selection of bonce-warmers to choose from, and you’d be kinda rude to ignore them.
How do you get Among Us hats?
When you first load the game, you have a small selection of free Among Us hats to choose from. If you want more, you can purchase some of them individually or as part of a bundle from the in-game store.
Individual hats will set you back $0.99/£0.89, while hats that include a skin are priced at $1.99/£1.89. Bundles, on the other hand, go for $2.99/£2.79.
What is the best hat in Among Us?
The best Among Us hats include the Top Hat, Crewmate Hat, Brain Slug, and, naturally, the Flowerpot. Don’t ask us how we came to this conclusion – those are simply the facts.
All Among Us hats
Among Us features dozens of collectable hats, and here’s a full list of them:
- 2019 New Years Party Hat
- 2023 New Years Hat
- Abominal Hat
- Angel Halo
- Antenna
- Archaeologist Hat
- Arrowhead
- Astronaut Helmet
- Axe Hat
- Ayunda Risu Hat
- Baby Bean
- Backwards Cap
- Baguette
- Balloon
- Banana Peel Hat
- Basketball Hat
- Batbean
- Bat Wings
- Beanie
- Bear Ears
- Bird Nest
- Bowling Ball Hat
- Bone Hat
- Brain Slug
- Bread Loaf Hat
- Bride of Frankenstein Hair
- Burt Curtis Hat
- Bush Hat
- Butter Hat
- Caitlyn’s Cap
- Candy Cane Hat
- Candy Corn Hat
- Captain Hat
- Cash Hat
- CCC Cap
- Cheese Hat
- Chef Hat
- Cherry Hat
- Chocolate Ice Cream Hat
- Chomper Hat
- Christmas Lights Hat
- Christmas Tree Hat
- Claggor’s Goggles
- Clown Hair (Purple)
- Cool Katie Hat
- Corrupted Official Hat
- Croissant Hat
- Crown
- Crown Bean
- Cuppa Joe Hat
- Dave Panpa Cap
- Dodgeball Hat
- Do-rag
- Double Crown
- Double Top Hat
- Drill Hat
- Earmuffs (Blue)
- Egg Hat
- Elf Hat
- Ellie Rose Hair
- Enforcer Helmet
- Eyebrows
- Fairy Wings
- Fedora
- Fez
- Fish Head Hat
- Flamingo Hat
- Flat Cap
- Flower Pin
- Flowerpot Hat
- Frankenstein Bolts
- Fredrick Muenster Hat
- Frosty the Snowman Hat
- Funky Fusion Mohawk
- Gawr Gura Hat
- General Hat
- Geoffrey Toppat Hat
- Gingerbread Hat
- Glowstick
- Goggles
- Greatest Headset (red or green)
- Green Fedora
- Greh Hat
- Handsome Harold’s Hat
- Hard Hat
- Hard Top Hat
- Heart Hat
- Heimerdinger’s Hair
- Henry Toppat Hat
- Holly Hat
- Horns
- Houshou Marine Hat
- Hunter Hat
- Ice Cream Hat (various flavours)
- Ice Rock Hat
- Igloo Hat
- Inugami Korone Hat
- Janitor Cap
- Jayce’s Hair
- Jinx’s Hair
- Judge Wig
- Jungle Hat
- Knight Helmet
- Krampus Hat
- Lava Rock Hat
- Link Hat
- Log Hat
- Machete Hat
- Mask, the Monster Mask
- Military Hat
- Miner Gear Hat
- Mini Crewmate Hat
- MIRA Briefcase
- MIRA Bush
- MIRA Cloud
- MIRA Flower
- MIRA Gem
- MIRA Vine
- Mistletoe Hat
- Mittens Hat
- Mohawk
- Moona Hoshinova Hat
- Mr. Macbeth Hat
- Mummy Hat
- Mysterious Vagabond Mask
- Nekomata Okayu Hat
- Nutcracker Hat
- Ookami Mio Hat
- Orange Hat
- Pancake Har
- Paper Hat
- Party Hat
- Pineapple Hat
- Pinecone Hat
- Pirate Hat
- Pizza Slice Hat
- Plague Hat
- Plant Sprout Hat
- Plunger Hat
- Police Hat
- Pompadour
- Ponytail
- Pot Hat
- Powdered Wig
- Present Hat
- Present Lid Hat
- Prototype Helmet
- Pumpkin Hat
- Purple Traffic Cone
- Ram Horns
- Ratchet’s Cap
- Right Hand Man Hat and Mustache
- Rubber Glove
- Rupert Price Hat
- Safari Hat
- Santa Hat
- Sausage Tie Hat
- Schnapp Hat
- Scream Mask
- Scrudge Hat
- Scuba Hat
- Security Cap
- Shirakami Fubuki Hat
- Shrine to the Deities Hat
- Ski Goggles
- Snowbeanie
- Snow Crewmate
- Snowflake Hat
- Snowman Hat
- Soccer Ball Hat
- Sorry Hat
- Spartan Helmet
- Spooky Horse Hat
- Star Topper Hat
- Stethoscope
- Stickmin Hat
- Strap Hat
- Strawberry Leaves
- Sven Svensson Hat
- Tall Crown
- Ten Gallon Sheriff Hat
- Third Eye Hat
- Thomas Chestershire Hat
- Tin Foil Hat
- Toast and Butter Hat
- Toilet Paper Hat
- Tombstone Hat
- Top Hat
- Toppat Clan Leader Hat
- Toppat Ellie Rose Hat
- Towel Wizard
- Traffic Cone
- Unicorn Hat
- Usada Pekora Hat
- Ushanka
- Vi’s Hair
- Viking
- Visor
- Volleyball Hat
- Wall Guard Cap
- Watson Amelia Hat
- Wet Floor Sign
- White Top Hat
- Wilford IV Hat
- Winter Hat
- Winter Puff Hat
- Witch Hat
- Wizard Hat
- Wolf Ears
- Zipper Hat
And, just like that, we've come to the end of our Among Us hats guide.