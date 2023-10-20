Among Us hats – what they are and how to get them

Among Us hats are arguably the primary cosmetic in Innersloth’s social deduction party game, not least because there are just so many of them. Wearing one makes you stand out from the crowd and demonstrate your glorious fashion know-how. Yes, there are also plenty of Among Us skins to collect, but everyone knows that cool hats are where it’s at. From flowerpots and lumps of cheese to strange aliens, you have no shortage of choice when it comes to customizing your character with neat Among Us hats.

So, let’s get into our guide to Among Us hats.

What are the hats in Among Us?

Among Us hats are decorative cosmetic items that have no inherent gameplay value except their ability to make you look cool. Standing out from the crowd in Among Us is just as important as surviving the round. Well, almost. The point is that Among Us has a wonderful selection of bonce-warmers to choose from, and you’d be kinda rude to ignore them.

How do you get Among Us hats?

When you first load the game, you have a small selection of free Among Us hats to choose from. If you want more, you can purchase some of them individually or as part of a bundle from the in-game store.

Individual hats will set you back $0.99/£0.89, while hats that include a skin are priced at $1.99/£1.89. Bundles, on the other hand, go for $2.99/£2.79.

What is the best hat in Among Us?

The best Among Us hats include the Top Hat, Crewmate Hat, Brain Slug, and, naturally, the Flowerpot. Don’t ask us how we came to this conclusion – those are simply the facts.

All Among Us hats

Among Us features dozens of collectable hats, and here’s a full list of them:

2019 New Years Party Hat

2023 New Years Hat

Abominal Hat

Angel Halo

Antenna

Archaeologist Hat

Arrowhead

Astronaut Helmet

Axe Hat

Ayunda Risu Hat

Baby Bean

Backwards Cap

Baguette

Balloon

Banana Peel Hat

Basketball Hat

Batbean

Bat Wings

Beanie

Bear Ears

Bird Nest

Bowling Ball Hat

Bone Hat

Brain Slug

Bread Loaf Hat

Bride of Frankenstein Hair

Burt Curtis Hat

Bush Hat

Butter Hat

Caitlyn’s Cap

Candy Cane Hat

Candy Corn Hat

Captain Hat

Cash Hat

CCC Cap

Cheese Hat

Chef Hat

Cherry Hat

Chocolate Ice Cream Hat

Chomper Hat

Christmas Lights Hat

Christmas Tree Hat

Claggor’s Goggles

Clown Hair (Purple)

Cool Katie Hat

Corrupted Official Hat

Croissant Hat

Crown

Crown Bean

Cuppa Joe Hat

Dave Panpa Cap

Dodgeball Hat

Do-rag

Double Crown

Double Top Hat

Drill Hat

Earmuffs (Blue)

Egg Hat

Elf Hat

Ellie Rose Hair

Enforcer Helmet

Eyebrows

Fairy Wings

Fedora

Fez

Fish Head Hat

Flamingo Hat

Flat Cap

Flower Pin

Flowerpot Hat

Frankenstein Bolts

Fredrick Muenster Hat

Frosty the Snowman Hat

Funky Fusion Mohawk

Gawr Gura Hat

General Hat

Geoffrey Toppat Hat

Gingerbread Hat

Glowstick

Goggles

Greatest Headset (red or green)

Green Fedora

Greh Hat

Handsome Harold’s Hat

Hard Hat

Hard Top Hat

Heart Hat

Heimerdinger’s Hair

Henry Toppat Hat

Holly Hat

Horns

Houshou Marine Hat

Hunter Hat

Ice Cream Hat (various flavours)

Ice Rock Hat

Igloo Hat

Inugami Korone Hat

Janitor Cap

Jayce’s Hair

Jinx’s Hair

Judge Wig

Jungle Hat

Knight Helmet

Krampus Hat

Lava Rock Hat

Link Hat

Log Hat

Machete Hat

Mask, the Monster Mask

Military Hat

Miner Gear Hat

Mini Crewmate Hat

MIRA Briefcase

MIRA Bush

MIRA Cloud

MIRA Flower

MIRA Gem

MIRA Vine

Mistletoe Hat

Mittens Hat

Mohawk

Moona Hoshinova Hat

Mr. Macbeth Hat

Mummy Hat

Mysterious Vagabond Mask

Nekomata Okayu Hat

Nutcracker Hat

Ookami Mio Hat

Orange Hat

Pancake Har

Paper Hat

Party Hat

Pineapple Hat

Pinecone Hat

Pirate Hat

Pizza Slice Hat

Plague Hat

Plant Sprout Hat

Plunger Hat

Police Hat

Pompadour

Ponytail

Pot Hat

Powdered Wig

Present Hat

Present Lid Hat

Prototype Helmet

Pumpkin Hat

Purple Traffic Cone

Ram Horns

Ratchet’s Cap

Right Hand Man Hat and Mustache

Rubber Glove

Rupert Price Hat

Safari Hat

Santa Hat

Sausage Tie Hat

Schnapp Hat

Scream Mask

Scrudge Hat

Scuba Hat

Security Cap

Shirakami Fubuki Hat

Shrine to the Deities Hat

Ski Goggles

Snowbeanie

Snow Crewmate

Snowflake Hat

Snowman Hat

Soccer Ball Hat

Sorry Hat

Spartan Helmet

Spooky Horse Hat

Star Topper Hat

Stethoscope

Stickmin Hat

Strap Hat

Strawberry Leaves

Sven Svensson Hat

Tall Crown

Ten Gallon Sheriff Hat

Third Eye Hat

Thomas Chestershire Hat

Tin Foil Hat

Toast and Butter Hat

Toilet Paper Hat

Tombstone Hat

Top Hat

Toppat Clan Leader Hat

Toppat Ellie Rose Hat

Towel Wizard

Traffic Cone

Unicorn Hat

Usada Pekora Hat

Ushanka

Vi’s Hair

Viking

Visor

Volleyball Hat

Wall Guard Cap

Watson Amelia Hat

Wet Floor Sign

White Top Hat

Wilford IV Hat

Winter Hat

Winter Puff Hat

Witch Hat

Wizard Hat

Wolf Ears

Zipper Hat

