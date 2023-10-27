Among Us logo – every version and how to draw them

The Among Us logo, much like the game itself, is iconic. The distinctive yet simple art style makes it perfect for fans to try and copy, or even draw their own original characters using the same style. Inspired by the Among logo, fans have created all kinds of art based around the game.

Here’s every Among Us logo:

PC logo

The Among Us logo that most people will recognise is the PC version where the A in Among Us is drawn as one of the crew, featuring a backdrop with the other crewmates and the ship. Marcus Bromander and Amy Liu, who drew most of the art in Among Us, created this logo.

Android and iOS logo

This logo is the one that mobile players will be familiar with: a simple drawing of the red crewmate on a yellow backdrop. This is perhaps the easiest to recreate yourself. Marcus Bromander and Amy Liu of the InnerSloth team also created this logo.

Shhh logo

While not technically being an official logo as it’s actually from a loading screen in the game, the shhh piece of art has become pretty iconic in its own right, and plenty of other artists have recreated it. As with the rest of the art in Among Us, Marcus Bromander and Amy Liu also created this logo.

Among Us logo drawing tutorials

Though stylish and distinctive in its own way, Among Us art isn’t overly complex to create yourself and there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube showing how to draw the iconic logos. Here’s a tutorial for each of the logos featured above:

Text logo

Crewmate logo

Shhhh Logo

