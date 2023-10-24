With our guide on how to capture an Android screenshot guide, we’ll tell you how to take snapshots of all of your epic gaming moments or preserve those wondrous memes that the internet can’t do without. Of course, how you perform a screenshot on your phone is subject to which device you’re using, but not to worry, we have guidance for all Android phones out there.

What is an Android screenshot?

An Android screenshot is a still image of whatever is currently displayed on your screen.

How do I perform an Android screenshot?

Performing a screenshot varies depending on which device you’re using. However, the vast majority of Android devices require you to press the power button, and the volume button, simultaneously.

Failing that, holding down the power button for a few seconds may give you the option to take a screenshot. If the option doesn’t appear, and the previous action didn’t work, it’s best that you contact the manufacturer of your device. All major Android brands, including Google, Samsung, Huawei, and Sony allow you to take screenshots through the volume and power button method.

And that’s everything you need to know about taking an Android screenshot. If you happen to be an iOS user, you can check out our iOS screenshot guide here.