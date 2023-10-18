The best tactics games on Switch and mobile 2023

We love tactics games, and luckily for us, there are plenty of fantastic examples of the genre on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. It’s always a thrill to plot your moves ahead of time, unleash your different units, and try your best to overpower your opponent with brain power and weapons. Plus, you can pretend to be an army general without any of the guilt. Sorry little virtual troops, some of you aren’t ever seeing your virtual wives and children again.

Anyway, before we send some fictional soldiers to meet their makers, be sure to check out our huge army of amazing content. Let us command some information into your eyeballs with our guides covering the best Switch RPGs, the best Switch party games, the best Switch strategy games, and of course the best Switch adventure games.

Alright, troops, let’s march on down into our guide to the best tactics games on Switch and mobile.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp – Switch

Nintendo and developer Wayforward recently took two of the best tactics games ever made, jammed them together into one delicious package, and gave them a gorgeous update in this HD remaster. In fact, remaster is cutting it short, as Wayforward gives the games a spiffy new toybox art style, as well as the addition of extra modes and smart enhancements that make these perfect for the modern tactics fans.

Read our Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp review to see why we call it the “blueprint to the perfect remake.”

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Switch

The Fire Emblem franchise rarely steps a foot wrong, but co-developers Intelligent Systems and Koei Tecmo’s school-focused entry is a particularly stellar step forward for the tactical IP. You play as a young professor called Byleth who must choose which school house to steward, and ultimately lead into war. Full of great characters, amazing fights, and a fantastic story, this is the best Fire Emblem game since Awakening.

Get to know the cast with our Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters guide.

Triangle Strategy – Switch

Ignore the silly name, as Square Enix and Team Asano’s HD-2D tactics game is much more complex than its mundane moniker might suggest. A political thriller with more depth than its bright visual style suggests, there’s a reason we argue that it’s the closest thing to a good Game of Thrones game on the market. Read our full Triangle Strategy review to learn why we call it a “sublime tactical game with a gut-wrenching story of political and personal strife.”

Mario & Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Switch

Gamers were in for a big surprise in 2017, as Nintendo and Ubisoft’s Mario & Rabbids collaboration is a fantastic tactics title that somehow blends the Mushroom Kingdom with those loony Lepus. Fast forward to 2022, and Mario & Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an interstellar sequel that improves the franchise in almost every single way. You can read our Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope review for more information, and make sure you don’t miss the Mario and Rabbids Sparks of Hope Rayman DLC.

Wargroove – Switch

Developer Chucklefish is behind Wargroove, an Advance Wars-like that definitely toes the line between inspiration and imitation. However, this is a really smart tactics game with a lot of great characters, and some really interesting online features. You can even take part in matches with friends, and play whenever you want like a game of chess. It also looks gorgeous, so tactics fans will have a blast with this one.

Into The Breach – Switch and mobile

I will talk about Into The Breach any chance I get. The futuristic roguelike is a tactics masterclass, using just a few units and locations to their fullest potential. Developer Subset Games has crafted an endlessly replayable tactical game that features high-stakes matches to save the human race from a ruthless army of insect-like aliens. The isometric look is also absolutely gorgeous with an incredible synth soundtrack, slightly taking the sting out of watching the end of humanity.

Bad North – Switch and mobile

If you want something a bit less complicated, this minimalist masterpiece is a great starting point. From Plausible Concept, Bad North is a game that balances wordless war with simple visuals to offer a tactical game with a difference. Everything is easy to understand, and fantastic visual design means you always know what to do. It gets tricky, but this is a great pick for younger gamers as well.

Meet more about the violent delights of Vikings in our Bad North review.

Clash of Clans – mobile

Everyone and their moms know about Clash of Clans, but much like other megahits such as Angry Birds or Candy Crush, Clash of Clans is successful because it’s a great game at its core. Command your own army, build your base, and defend your forces from millions of other players around the world. It’s addictive, it’s easy to understand, and there are potentially years of gameplay. Give it a try, and then use our Clash of Clans bases guide to get started.

Stand down, troops, our guide to the best tactics games on Switch and mobile is over for now. However, if you still have the itch for more gaming – like Jeremy Renner in The Hurt Locker – then strap on your bomb suit and wander down into our explosive guide on the best Switch survival games.