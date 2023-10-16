Anime Champions Simulator codes October 2023

Our Roblox Anime Champions Simulator codes guide is here to help you level up, and add some power to your punch. It’s time to go super saiyan!

October 16, 2023:  We updated this guide after checking for the latest Anime Champions Simulator codes

If you need Anime Champions Simulator codes, we have your back like all of planet Earth powering up your spirit bomb. This exciting Roblox game brings together characters from many anime worlds, so if you know your Shonen Jump, you’re in for a really good time. If you want to mess up your friends with a powerful character, then be sure to take a look at our codes below.

Anime Champions Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • oTMSaveUs – one luck boost (new!)
  • FreeKeys – two free raid keys and 1000 diamonds (new!)
  • updateshutdown – drop boost, coins boost, and XP boost (new!)
  • thanks50mil – 50 talent tokens, luck boost, damage boost, XP boost, and a coin boost (new!)
  • update3 – free diamonds and talent tokens
  • towerstuff – one coin boost, one luck boost, and one damage boost
  • MeltedIcecream – one daily raid key, and 1000 gems
  • raidbuff – one extra raid key, and talent tokens

Expired codes: 

  • update2
  • updatedelay
  • shutdown3
  • 100thousand
  • update1
  • shutdown2
  • shutdown1
  • 1million
  • release

What are Anime Champions Simulator codes?

Anime Champions Simulator codes are a series of letters and/or numbers that you can pop into the game, unlocking some nifty boosts or bonuses. Many Roblox games have codes, and ordinarily, codes give you things like in-game currency, or powerful items to aid your progress. For Anime Champions Simulator, developer Bura ACS gives out codes periodically, often to coincide with updates, events, or holidays. You can join the Anime Champions Simulator Discord to stay up to date, or save yourself some notifications, and just bookmark this page and check back regularly.

How do I redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Open up Anime Champions Simulator
  • In the main menu, press the shopping cart icon
  • In the next menu, press the Twitter icon
  • Input a code into the text box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!
There you go, folks, that’s all we have for our Anime Champions Simulator codes guide for today. If you want even more great codes, be sure to check out our mammoth guide on Roblox game codes next.

