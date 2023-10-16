Anime Champions Simulator codes October 2023

If you need Anime Champions Simulator codes, we have your back like all of planet Earth powering up your spirit bomb. This exciting Roblox game brings together characters from many anime worlds, so if you know your Shonen Jump, you’re in for a really good time. If you want to mess up your friends with a powerful character, then be sure to take a look at our codes below.

Anime Champions Simulator codes

Active codes:

oTMSaveUs – one luck boost (new!)

– one luck boost (new!) FreeKeys – two free raid keys and 1000 diamonds (new!)

– two free raid keys and 1000 diamonds (new!) updateshutdown – drop boost, coins boost, and XP boost (new!)

– drop boost, coins boost, and XP boost (new!) thanks50mil – 50 talent tokens, luck boost, damage boost, XP boost, and a coin boost (new!)

– 50 talent tokens, luck boost, damage boost, XP boost, and a coin boost (new!) update3 – free diamonds and talent tokens

– free diamonds and talent tokens towerstuff – one coin boost, one luck boost, and one damage boost

– one coin boost, one luck boost, and one damage boost MeltedIcecream – one daily raid key, and 1000 gems

– one daily raid key, and 1000 gems raidbuff – one extra raid key, and talent tokens

Expired codes:

What are Anime Champions Simulator codes?

Anime Champions Simulator codes are a series of letters and/or numbers that you can pop into the game, unlocking some nifty boosts or bonuses. Many Roblox games have codes, and ordinarily, codes give you things like in-game currency, or powerful items to aid your progress. For Anime Champions Simulator, developer Bura ACS gives out codes periodically, often to coincide with updates, events, or holidays. You can join the Anime Champions Simulator Discord to stay up to date, or save yourself some notifications, and just bookmark this page and check back regularly.

How do I redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes?

It’s easy to redeem Anime Champions Simulator codes, just follow these simple steps:

Fire up Roblox

Open up Anime Champions Simulator

In the main menu, press the shopping cart icon

In the next menu, press the Twitter icon

Input a code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

