Aggro Crab’s Another Crab’s Treasure scuttles onto Switch this year

Following the latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, we’ve finally got an official Another Crab’s Treasure release date. The new Switch game features a wacky crab fighting loads of underwater junk, and it looks like a darn silly time. Whatever the opposite of a fishing game is, this looks like it.

One of the key features the developer, Aggro Crab, highlighted is the inclusion of “way too many crabs”. I’m not one to judge how many crabs is too many, but I can’t wait to see the results. Jokes aside, Another Crab’s Treasure looks like a deeper game than its tongue-in-cheek humor suggests.

The game is a Soulslike adventure, which all happens underwater, as you’d expect. You play as Kril, a hermit crab who needs underwater trash to protect from enemy attacks. You head out on the hunt for treasure and various shells to try on, all while taking on various enemies. Considering how much fun Aggro Crab’s previous game, Going Under, was, we can’t wait for this one.

When is the Another Crab’s Treasure release date?

The Another Crab’s Treasure release date is coming on April 25, 2024. It’s also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, so look forward to that if you subscribe.

