Best volleyball games 2023

Our list of the best volleyball games on Switch and mobile has everything you need to get to nailing opponents from the other side of the net. From arcade-style sims fit for button-mashing ball-smashing chaos to motion control matches that even grandma can pick up in a flash, there’s really something for you regardless of skill level or play style.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the first serve in our picks for the best volleyball games on Switch and mobile.

Nintendo Switch Sports – Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports is, by far, the premier sports game on Switch (just check out our Nintendo Switch Sports review if you don’t believe me).

With tight motion controls, a two-on-two multiplayer mode, and in-game character creation, Nintendo Switch Sports is perfect for a family game night, a competitive tournament with friends, or, if you’re up to the challenge, taking on the online gauntlet.

Volley Beans – mobile

Volleyball is one of the sports most suited to arcade-style imaginings, and Volley Beans hits the nail on the head with its hilarious version of the game. As you might guess, in Volley Beans you play as a single bean on a miniaturized court, with 1-on-1 duels against other ball battering beans.

It’s not just little veggies that you’ll encounter in this volleyball game, however, as the title is full to the brim with tongue-in-cheek easter eggs of classic memes for you to unlock.

Volleyball Challenge – Switch and mobile

Despite the low price point, Volleyball Challenge is the most comprehensive 2D volleyball game on Switch. With character skill progression, a heap of serving superpowers to unleash on your opponents, and a host of charming cartoon ball-players, there’s a lot packed into a little package, and it delivers on all fronts.

There’s a local multiplayer mode too, so you can invite your friends over to pulverize them with the pace of your power serve. I’m sure they’ll love that.

Desktop Volleyball – Switch

If you’ve read either our rugby games or baseball games lists, you’ll be familiar with the Desktop bite-size sports series, and Desktop Volleyball is one of the best.

The easy-to-use arcade volleyball game mechanics are matched with zany characters and courts, including casino, pirate ship, and playschool themes, for a serving and scoring experience like no other on Switch.

Beach Volleyball Challenge – Switch

Not enough sun and sand in Volleyball Challenge for you? Fear not, because now you can take the court to the coast with Beach Volleyball Challenge.

Admittedly, little has changed from the original titles besides the exotic beach locations and more appropriately dressed players, but if you love Volleyball Challenge and are looking for the next test of your skills, there’s no better way to go.

Super Mario Odyssey – Switch

Ok, I know what you’re thinking. How exactly is Mario Odyssey a volleyball game? Well, one of the most infamously difficult super moons to acquire involves Mario scoring 100 in a game of beach volleyball against a talented snail.

While it’s only one mini-game in a title littered with similar challenges, after taking the time to get to 100, and believe us, it takes some time, we’d be remiss not to include the sporting plumber on our list.

With that, you should be ready to hit it hard and true in any of the volleyball games that made our list.