Apeirophobia Roblox guide

In Apeirophobia, Roblox hit and horror fest rolled into one, you explore seemingly endless rooms to try and find clues to solve various puzzles, all while hiding from strange entities that lurk in the shadows. It’s freaky, tricky, and deep, so we’ve collected together all the basic information you need to get to grips with its secrets.

What is Roblox’s Apeirophobia?

Apeirophobia is a Roblox game focused on the exploration of spooky rooms. There are puzzles to solve to escape each room and move on to the next, varying from the simple to the complex.

For example, one level may be as simple as following arrows, while another may involve a litany of intertwining puzzles, where you’re collecting dice to decipher a code, using that code to access a computer which then gives you another code so you can open a door etc. ad infinitum. Best be prepared, eh?

What does the word ‘apeirophobia’ mean?

That ‘ad infinitum’ up above wasn’t just me showing off about having once read a book. The word ‘apeirophobia’ is an adjective to describe the fear of infinity, and it’s an incredibly serious condition for those who suffer from it.

So, it’s no surprise that Apeirophobia, Roblox’s horror all about exploring endless rooms and being stalked by creepy entities, has the name that it does. Ad infinitum, and all that jazz. Or is it ‘and beyond’?

How many levels are there in Apeirophobia on Roblox?

There are a total of 16 levels in Apeirophobia on Roblox at the time of writing. Levels can range from safe zones all about solving a puzzle, or deadly areas where entities are hounding you at every turn.

What are entities in Apeirophobia on Roblox?

Entities are Apeirophobia’s enemies, twisted black creatures that stalk the Backrooms looking for you. They’re native to the reality that you’ve entered, and behave and look like it, too.

There are a total of twelve Apeirophobia entities at the time of writing, from the spindly opener, the Howler, to the spiky, overlong fingers of the Kameloha, a late-game arrival. Getting to know all of the entities is key to survival.

What are Apeirophobia colour codes?

Apeirophobia’s colour codes are a system in level eleven of the Roblox horror game. It requires you to find different colors around the map, enter the code, and open the door. It behaves similarly to level seven’s puzzle solving, though it is quite a bit easier.

Apeirophobia’s colour codes are different from Apeirophobia codes, which are standard gifts given out by the developer – though there haven’t been any new ones for a while…

Anyway, with that Apeirophobia Roblox overview guide out of the way, you're ready to dive into the spooky Backrooms and get some puzzles solved.