Mining Simulator 2 codes October 2023

Redeem all of these new Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes and get some free in-game items in the subterranean simulation from developer Rumble Studios.

Head down below to our list of Mining Simulator 2 codes, to get some goodies like free coins to help get that digging done, or just a free basic egg. No matter what, these codes are here to help you get deeper into the mines and find more freebies. Feel free to bookmark this page too as we’ll add new codes as soon as they appear.

Here are all of the new Mining Simulator 2 codes:

  • Update55 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Haunted – four-hour lucky boost
  • Update54 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Fall – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update53 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Azure – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update52 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Fruit – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update51 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Magma – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update50 – six-hour lucky boost
  • 50thEvent – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update49 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Corrupt – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update48 – six-hour lucky boost 
  • Illusion – four-hour super lucky boost
  • 200M – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update47 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update46 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update45 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Patriotic – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update44 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Carnival – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update43 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Anniversary – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Aquatic – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update42 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update41 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Sandcastle – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update40 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Tropical – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update39 – six-hour lucky boost
  • SpringPart4 – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update38 – six-hour lucky boost
  • SpringPart3 – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update37 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update36 – six-hour lucky boost
  • SpringPart2 – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update35 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Spring – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update34 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update33 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Mystical – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Element – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Rainbow – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Comet – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update32 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update31 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update30 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Valentines – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update29 – six-hour lucky boost
  • TechMystery – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update28 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Update27 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Mystical – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update26 – six-hour lucky boost
  • HappyNewYear – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update25 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Festive – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update24 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Advent – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update23 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Puzzle – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update22 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Cartoon – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update20 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Pixel – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Omega24 – 24-hour omega lucky boost
  • Super24 – 24-hour super lucky boost
  • Lucky24  24-hour lucky boost
  • Update18 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Ghost – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update17 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Spooky – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update16 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Halloween – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update15 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Pastry – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update14 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Chocolate – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update13 – six-hour lucky boost
  • Candyland – four-hour super lucky boost
  • Update12 – 30-minute lucky boost
  • MysteryV3 – 30-minute super lucky boost
  • Update11 – free boost
  • LuckEvent – 30-minute lucky boost
  • Update10 – 30-minute super lucky boost
  • UltraLucky – four-hour omega lucky boost
  • Atlantis – 30-minute lucky boost
  • Update9 – super lucky boost
  • LostCity – 30-minute omega lucky boost
  • SuperEvent  – 1-hour lucky boost
  • ExtraLuck – 30-minute super lucky boost
  • Update8 – 30-minute super lucky boost
  • Mystery – 30-minute lucky boost
  • Season2 – 30-minute omega lucky boost
  • Update7 – 30-minute super luck boost
  • Treasure – 30-minute luck boost
  • Update6 – super boost
  • fishing – luck boost
  • Update5 – 30-minute super luck boost
  • July4th – 30-minute luck boost
  • Update4 – 30-minute luck boost
  • Factory – 30-minute luck boost
  • Trading – 250 gems
  • Gems – 50 gems
  • RareCrate – one rare crate
  • FreeCrate – one basic crate
  • Release – 100 coins
  • FreeEgg – one free basic egg

Expired codes:

  • UltraLuck
  • MegaLuck
  • Lucky
  • SuperLucky
What are Mining Simulator 2 codes?

Mining Simulator 2 codes are free goodies given out by the developer – how kind they are – and can be super helpful at getting everything you need in the game. Keep this page bookmarked for more, as the developer Rumble Studios is likely to give them out when the game hits certain milestones.

How do I redeem Mining Simulator 2 codes?

Redeeming Mining Simulator 2 codes is super simple, just follow these steps:

  • Boot up Mining Simulator 2 in Roblox
  • Press the Twitter icon on the right-hand side of the screen
  • Type in one of our codes in the box that appears at the bottom
  • Hit the redeem and enjoy your free stuff!

