Foldable phones are becoming more of a big deal nowadays – over five generations Samsung has evolved a lovely pair of folding phones – and everyone is expecting Apple to join the party sometime soon. Well, it looks like Apple’s foldable plans are focused elsewhere, not on iPhone.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, someone who often has accurate information about Apple’s future devices, the company is working on a 20.3-inch MacBook with a folding screen. As they said in a tweet, “My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple’s only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027.”

This statement suggests that any foldable handheld device, a foldable iPhone or iPad, isn’t coming anytime soon. Of course, when we’re looking three years into the future, it’s possible that plans can change or analyst information is thin on the ground – in fact, we reported on the rumor that a foldable iPhone was in the works just last month, with a 2026 release date posited.

Still, it’s not completely baffling that Apple isn’t likely to compete with the best foldable phones anytime soon – the iPhone sells more than enough with its standard design. However, foldable phone sales in mainland China were up 114% in 2023, according to IDC (via South China Morning Post). Meanwhile, Apple’s Q1 2024 financial report showed sales in China slowing – so it might want to enter the foldable market sooner rather than later.

Of course, the future is always unknown, and Apple’s foldable plans may change or evolve anytime over the next few months and years. But with Samsung’s triple foldable rumored, the market could keep evolving while Apple takes a backseat. For more on the latest and greatest smartphones, check out our guides to the best Samsung phones and the best flip phones. Or, if you’re more of an iOS fan, see our guide to everything we know so far about the iPhone 16.