Apple’s OLED iPad Pro is pretty much a certainty at this point. Endless rumors have swirled, most expressing an unbelievable jump in price from the current line of pro tablets on offer. The latest, however, seems to suggest that Apple’s confidence in the device is lower than before.

As reported by Aju Korea Daily (via TrendForce), Apple has reduced its orders of OLED screens, down from 10 million to 7 million. The main brunt of that cut is to affect screen supplier LG, while Samsung maintains its original 4 million unit order. A 30% cut in screen orders is a pretty big deal and clearly suggests Apple doesn’t expect initial demand to be as high as before.

As with our recent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 rumor report, where the company might offer a cheaper option, Apple’s confidence in demand for its most expensive tablet might stem from a poor economic outlook in key markets across the world. It definitely won’t help if the top iPad starts at $1,500, as rumored, instead of its current $799.

A recent report from The Elec (via MacRumors) suggested that the price jump is supposedly from around $100/$150 to $270 and $350 for Apple’s 11-inch and 13-inch panels, respectively, which on its own is a big jump. And that’s just one component. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see when Spring rolls around – the expected announcement time for the new devices.

