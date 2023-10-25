If you enjoy Arknights, a mobile RPG with intense battles, you likely want to know what the Arknights: Endfield release date is, as it’s to serve as a spin-off to the mainline game. Naturally, this means that you can expect to meet a bunch of new characters, explore fresh locations, and embark on a never-before-seen story.

If Arknights: Endfield isn’t the only upcoming game on your radar, you may want to stay up to date with other games through our Hollow Knight Silksong release date, Hades 2 release date, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link release date, and Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date content.

Anywho, here’s what you need to know about the Arknights: Endfield release date.

Arknights: Endfield release date speculation

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when we can expect the game to hit mobile devices. However, the official Arknights: Endfield Twitter account recently posted for the first time in over a year alluding to an upcoming release date announcement on the horizon.

Is there an Arknights: Endfield trailer?

There certainly is, and you can watch the latest Arknights: Endfield trailer below:

Should you be after something to keep you busy while you await the Arknights: Endfield release date, our list of the best mobile RPGs has some great suggestions.