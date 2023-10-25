Arknights: Endfield release date speculation

In our Arknight’s Endfield release date guide, we dive into when you can expect the upcoming mobile game to arrive, as well as offering a look at its trailer.

Arknights Endfield release date: A promotional graphic showing variousn characters from the game. Central to the image is a cat girl with bangs and long white-blonde hair
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Arknights: Endfield

If you enjoy Arknights, a mobile RPG with intense battles, you likely want to know what the Arknights: Endfield release date is, as it’s to serve as a spin-off to the mainline game. Naturally, this means that you can expect to meet a bunch of new characters, explore fresh locations, and embark on a never-before-seen story.

If Arknights: Endfield isn’t the only upcoming game on your radar, you may want to stay up to date with other games through our Hollow Knight Silksong release date, Hades 2 release date, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link release date, and Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date content.

Anywho, here’s what you need to know about the Arknights: Endfield release date.

A group of Arknights: Endfield characters posing in front of a yellow background

Arknights: Endfield release date speculation

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when we can expect the game to hit mobile devices. However, the official Arknights: Endfield Twitter account recently posted for the first time in over a year alluding to an upcoming release date announcement on the horizon.

Is there an Arknights: Endfield trailer?

There certainly is, and you can watch the latest Arknights: Endfield trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail

Should you be after something to keep you busy while you await the Arknights: Endfield release date, our list of the best mobile RPGs has some great suggestions.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.