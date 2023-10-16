Arknights codes October 2023

Fighting to save Rhodes Island can be exhausting, even with a bunch of the best operators by your side. Luckily, Yostar regularly releases Arknights codes, offering a bunch of great goodies to help you continue to fight the good fight – and we’re here to gather them all in one place, so you can always snap up those rewards before they expire.

If you need a little extra help in this stylized tactical RPG tower defense game, be sure to check out our Arknights tier list to see which operators are worthy of your time. We’ve also got a list of the best mobile RPGs for even more awe-inspiring adventures.

Active Arknights codes

Here are all the new Arknights gift codes:

GWSIX6JJA25P4QEK – 200 furniture parts, ten strategic battle records, 1.2k orundum, and 20k LMD

How do I redeem my Arknights codes?

Redeeming your Arknights codes is easy, just follow these simple steps.

Launch Arknights

Tap the ‘shop’ button at the bottom of the home page

Head to the ‘gift’ tab

Type or paste your code into the box

Hit confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

Alternatively, you can redeem your Arknights codes in your browser by following these steps.

Head to the official Arknights gift page

Enter your UID (you can find this under your name on the in-game menu)

Type or paste your active code into the text box below

Hit redeem

Grab those goodies!

Expired codes:

9PQTEDNHVU3K

SQ7X2BJLV0A

4G6MOP2AW

NAQVDIB7KS9W

LC7AX9YMEHK

TK3FJ1UXE07

6HWIR45E27

7950HQG4B

IU2CJ0VRL5

YJHGD8K15Q3

C0KIXP8OFTE

EXL3JTFAO0M

What are Arknights codes?

Arknights codes are rewards offered by the developer, Yostar Limited, to help you in your battle against the infection. When you redeem them, you can snap up a variety of useful goodies from in-game currency to handy materials. Keep in mind that these codes only last for a limited time – but, luckily for you, we check for fresh freebies often, so all you have to do is pop back here from time to time and snap up those rewards while they’re still available.

That's all the Arknights codes we've got for now.