Arknights codes October 2023

Fighting to save Rhodes Island can be exhausting, even with a bunch of the best operators by your side. Luckily, Yostar regularly releases Arknights codes, offering a bunch of great goodies to help you continue to fight the good fight – and we’re here to gather them all in one place, so you can always snap up those rewards before they expire.
If you need a little extra help in this stylized tactical RPG tower defense game, be sure to check out our Arknights tier list to see which operators are worthy of your time. We’ve also got a list of the best mobile RPGs for even more awe-inspiring adventures.
Active Arknights codes
Here are all the new Arknights gift codes:
- GWSIX6JJA25P4QEK – 200 furniture parts, ten strategic battle records, 1.2k orundum, and 20k LMD
How do I redeem my Arknights codes?
Redeeming your Arknights codes is easy, just follow these simple steps.
- Launch Arknights
- Tap the ‘shop’ button at the bottom of the home page
- Head to the ‘gift’ tab
- Type or paste your code into the box
- Hit confirm
- Enjoy your rewards!
Alternatively, you can redeem your Arknights codes in your browser by following these steps.
- Head to the official Arknights gift page
- Enter your UID (you can find this under your name on the in-game menu)
- Type or paste your active code into the text box below
- Hit redeem
- Grab those goodies!
Expired codes:
- 9PQTEDNHVU3K
- SQ7X2BJLV0A
- 4G6MOP2AW
- NAQVDIB7KS9W
- LC7AX9YMEHK
- TK3FJ1UXE07
- 6HWIR45E27
- 7950HQG4B
- IU2CJ0VRL5
- YJHGD8K15Q3
- C0KIXP8OFTE
- EXL3JTFAO0M
What are Arknights codes?
Arknights codes are rewards offered by the developer, Yostar Limited, to help you in your battle against the infection. When you redeem them, you can snap up a variety of useful goodies from in-game currency to handy materials. Keep in mind that these codes only last for a limited time – but, luckily for you, we check for fresh freebies often, so all you have to do is pop back here from time to time and snap up those rewards while they’re still available.
That’s all the Arknights codes we’ve got for now. If you’re looking for even more freebies for some of the best gacha games around, keep an eye on our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and other handy guides.