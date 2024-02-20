The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra launch date is now official, with the tech brand detailing the big reveal via social media. The latest Zenfone aims to blur the lines between performance found in previous ROG Phones with a sleek design aesthetic set to appeal to the masses.

With AI functionality baked into its custom Android 14 OS and an advanced feature set, ASUS hopes to turn the general consumer Android market on its head with the Zenfone 11 Ultra launch. This launch comes just months after the arrival of the ASUS ROG Phone 8, which set a high bar for what ASUS phones are capable of and earned a 9/10 in our review.

Aiming to pump life into the Zenfone brand, ASUS is looking to leverage ROG Phone tech into its regular consumer brand to boost its profile and bring its advanced handset features to a bigger market. It’s the most significant leap in performance and specifications Zenfone has had. With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this device end up on our list of the best gaming phones.

When is the Zenfone 11 Ultra launch event?

The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra launch event is on 14th March 2024 at 04:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 12:00 GMT. It’s a digital-only showcase, so we expect the stream to go live on YouTube imminently in the build-up to the launch. If you want an idea of what to expect from the event, check out the Zenfone 10 launch stream below.

With a solid camera offering, IP68 dust and water resistance, modern connectivity standards, and a stunning 6.78-inch OLED HDR10 screen, the reported specs for the Zenfone 11 Ultra certainly look impressive on paper. The upcoming launch event for the Zenfone 11 Ultra is about unveiling a new device that shows ASUS’s efforts to bring its tech to a mainstream audience. While the showcase could very well change how Android fans view smartphones, ASUS has a lot to prove with Zenfone 11 Ultra. We’ll have a full review when we get our hands on the device.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra launch. For more of the finest smartphones, see our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review and Porsche Edition HONOR Magic V2 RSR review, or take a browse through our lists of the best Samsung phones, best Xiaomi phones, and best OnePlus phones.