If you’re looking to upgrade to a new smartphone, there’s never been a better time to do it, with a new AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deal offering you one of the best mid-range phones of 2023 for less than the price of one fast food order a month.

The AT&T S23 FE deal gets you the phone for $5.99 a month across 36 months, which adds up to just under $220 over the three-year term. Considering the phone is still worth $599 brand new at the time of writing, this is a pretty extraordinary deal, though there is the caveat that you need to open a new line with the contract provider to be eligible for the saving. Fortunately, AT&T is one of the best cell phone providers around, so at least you know you’re getting solid coverage with your new Samsung.

While the fresh S24 series might be at the top of our list of the best Samsung phones, the S23 FE is still a great alternative for those who want something new without having to break the bank. It’s also worth pointing out that the 23 FE is one of the devices benefitting from the Korean tech giant’s latest AI breakthroughs, with some of the most useful Galaxy AI features coming to the device in the coming months, including Circle to Search and Photo Assist.

If you want to secure a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for yourself, be sure to act fast, as this deal won’t be around forever. There’s also the option to pay an extra $5.99 a month for the chance to upgrade early with the AT&T Next Up program if you’re already thinking about checking out whatever Samsung’s next mid-ranger might be.

