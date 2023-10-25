The best games like Minecraft 2023

Minecraft is the best-selling videogame of all time and there’s a good reason for it. With over 200 million copies sold, Minecraft offers sandbox survival like no other game, with a ton of space on offer for your imagination to thrive. It’s not really a surprise that players are often keen to find games like Minecraft to play when they feel like mixing it up, trying something new, or just comparing the competition. There’s a lot on offer, thankfully, and we’ve collated the top six in our list of the best games like Minecraft on Switch and mobile.

Now, without any further delay, let’s get into our list of the best games like Minecraft.

Terraria – Switch and mobile

Terraria is one of the most similar in our list to Minecraft, if you were to take Minecraft and turn it into a 2D side-scroller that is. Much like Minecraft, Terraria is a survival sandbox that takes place in a procedurally generated world. You must craft, build, and fight enemies in a land full of adventure.

Terraria though, is more about the combat mechanics and requires players to advance in their journey by taking down bosses and recruiting NPCs that are incredibly helpful for your gameplay.

Roblox – mobile

Roblox itself is less of a game and more of a platform that enables the creation of multiple games, with each bringing different things to the table. That means in this sandbox, similarly to Minecraft, unique gameplay experiences can be created for the player. So, while not particularly similar to Minecraft, other than the graphic design, both blocky and bright, it does offer experiences that could be appealing to Minecraft players. Rather than it being a single standalone game, it offers endless opportunities from hide-and-seek to battle royale.

Stardew Valley – Switch and mobile

If your gameplay focus in Minecraft is task-oriented, then Stardew Valley is a worthy comparison when looking for another great game like it. Stardew Valley, from developer ConcernedApe, is a role-playing sim that requires farming, mining, fishing, collecting, and relationship building to ensure your game progresses.

The beauty of Stardew Valley, much like Minecraft, is that it gives players the freedom to choose where they invest their time but with Stardew Valley, a lot of that can be spent on forming relationships around you.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – Switch

Imagine Minecraft, but with a story and some goals thrown in. Well, that’s basically Dragon Quest Builders 2! Instead of creepers and villagers ‘hmm’-ing at you, you’re hunting slimes and other classic Dragon Quest enemies. The first Dragon Quest Builders is also still worth playing, too.

Create your own hero character and follow a brand new quest that leads you to build your own town including farms, workshops, and houses for plenty of citizens eager to join you.

Trove – Switch

Trove has been compared in many ways to Minecraft, and it’s not surprising when you look at it. It’s true that they do share the same sandbox style, blocky aesthetic, and gameplay underpinnings, however, there are significant differences that make Trove one of the best games like Minecraft, but also a game that’s unique in its own right.

Trove is voxel-based and it’s also an MMO, meaning while it offers adventure, exploration, and crafting, it also pits players against each other in battle. It’s free-to-play as well, so if you’re looking for something similar at first look, but different at the core, Trove is worthy of a play.

Don’t Starve – Switch and mobile

If the hostile mobs of Minecraft descending on you and your perhaps questionably-built shelter is the kind of gameplay you enjoy, then Don’t Starve is for you. This “uncompromising wilderness survival” game sees you take on the role of Wilson, a scientist who finds himself fighting to survive in the terrifying world of the Constant.

Your goal is to survive, and the longer you manage it, the better you are. Much like Minecraft, when night descends so do the monsters and you’ll need to be prepared.

And that's it for our list of the best games like Minecraft on Switch and mobile.