The best iPhone 13 cases 2023

If you’re looking for the best iPhone 13 cases, you’re in the right place. We’ve gone out in search of some durable delights to keep your Apple device in tip-top condition, no matter what you throw at it. What we’ve ended up with is a list of options for all of your possible needs, from budget bargains to something a little snazzier to keep your device secure.

If, instead, you're thinking of making a change from your Apple device, see what the other mobile manufacturers have to offer with our guides to the best Motorola phones, the best OnePlus phones, the best Samsung phones, and the best Google Pixel phones.

So, let’s take a look at our picks for the best iPhone 13 cases.

1. Otterbox Symmetry+ Series Case

The best MagSafe iPhone 13 case.

Pros

MagSafe technology

Multiple designs

Cons

Slightly expensive

No additional perks

If you’re a fan of magnetized charging, the Otterbox Symmetry+ Series case is compatible with Apple MagSafe technology, making it the best option for those who left cables behind in the 2010s. Sure, you’re paying a little more than other cases advertised as working alongside MagSafe tech, but the big difference here is that this device actually does it right every time.

Outside of the main magnetic draw, there are plenty of design options for the Otterbox case, from classic clear casing to something a bit jazzier like stardust – that means clear with glitter – or matte blue, green, and black finishes. The only problem with this option is that it’s slightly pricey, even compared to other MagSafe-compatible cases. Still, with a brand like Otterbox, you at least know you’re getting the finest quality product.

2. Tucch Wallet Case

The best iPhone 13 wallet case.

Pros

Plenty of color options

Sleek design

RFID-blocking technology

Cons

Not the most durable

Less screen protection when open

Who carries a separate phone case and a wallet these days? Losers, that’s who. Especially when you can get something as snazzy as the Tucch Wallet Case for less than $30. This stylish piece of kit holds all your cards and keeps them safe with RFID-blocking technology. Better still, with countless colors to choose from, you can pick whichever design suits your style best.

As with many of the entries on this list of the best iPhone 13 cases, there’s a price to pay for the addition of the wallet part of the case. The Tucch case is the least durable protection in this guide, and you need to make sure you get a glass screen protector to go with the Tucch, as there’s nothing to stop your screen from smashing if you drop the thing while it’s open. So, the clumsy among us – myself included – might want to think twice before going for a wallet case.

3. ESR Metal Kickstand Case

The best iPhone 13 kickstand case.

Pros

Three stand modes

More durable than it looks

Cons

Feels a bit cheap

Only two designs

If you’re looking for a case that can stand on its own two feet – or kickstand, in this instance – the ESR Metal Kickstand case might be the one for you. With not one, not two, but three different ways to keep this thing facing upright so you can stream movies or take video calls hands-free, it’s ideal for anyone who uses their phone for, well, everything.

In terms of protection, the ESR case does everything you need it to. It might not seem like it at first, though, with the case itself feeling a little cheaply built. Still, feel can be as deceptive as looks, and there’s plenty of proof from the manufacturer and in the case’s many reviews that this thing is just as durable as some of the more expensive options.

4. Otterbox Defender Series Case

The best iPhone 13 heavy-duty case.

Pros:

Keeps your phone incredibly safe

Multiple color options

Cons:

High price point

Otterbox is known for its sturdy cases, especially its Defender series. These cases have multi-layer protection, which can withstand up to four times as many drops as the accepted military standard, so you know your phone is in good hands. There are also raised edges protecting the screen and back cameras to avoid scratching.

The Defender case comes with a neat little holster that works as both a belt clip and kickstand for whether you’re on the go or sat at a desk. If that’s not enough then remember that for the price, Otterbox offers a lifetime warranty to put your mind at ease.

5. Apple Silicone Case

Pros:

Available in fun colors

MagSafe compatible

Cons:

Expensive for a simple case

Sometimes you just want a simple, nice-feeling case to keep your phone looking fresh and somewhat safe. For this, we recommend a classic Apple silicone case.

Available in a few different colors, this silicone case offers a smooth and comfortable exterior, with a microfiber lining to prevent scrapes and scratches while applying it to your phone.

As with most Apple cases, the Silicone Case offers MagSafe charging, with sturdy magnets to snap straight to your device.

6. Ulak Transparent Case

The best budget iPhone 13 case.

Pros

Cheap

Lightweight

Cons

Less durable in the long term

No plain design option

If you don’t want to break your phone but also don’t want to break the bank, the Ulak Transparent Case is a great option to keep your iPhone safe and secure. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some of the other options on this list, but it’s drop-proof proven and better still, comes with an option to get a pink or purple glitter design.

The main issue with this device is that it’s a little less durable in the long term than other options, and you might need to replace it after a couple of substantial drops. Still, for less than $10, you can’t complain so long as the thing is doing its job and protecting your phone.

7. Evangelion Test Type-01 Casetify Case

The best iPhone 13 case for getting in the robot with.

Pros

Eva Unit-01 color scheme

Reliable brand

Cons

Expensive

No additional perks

Okay, so we’re having a bit of fun with this one, but if you’re a Neon Genesis Evangelion fan, I think you can agree this thing looks all kinds of cool. With the classic purple and green design copying the colors of the iconic Eva Unit-01, you can have your own piece of Nerv kit in your pocket, without having to worry about the end of the world.

Having used and abused a Casetify case for well over a year, I can personally swear by the brand and that its cases work. Better still, it takes a real whack to dent the thing or chip away at the design, so there’s no concern of losing the charm of this case after a couple of drops. The only real negative here is the price point, with Casetify products tending to cost a little more than other market equivalents due to their official tie-in status with brands like Neon Genesis Evangelion, Street Fighter, and more.

How we choose the best iPhone 13 cases

As you can imagine, we take plenty of things into consideration when choosing entries for our list of the best iPhone 13 cases. Design is a big factor. After all, whichever case you choose says a little something about you, whether it be the extravagant Neon Genesis Evangelion Casetify or the sleek and simple Tucch Wallet Case.

The other big factor is durability. It isn’t much good to have a phone case that falls to pieces with one drop, or worse still, doesn’t do its job and allows a fall to damage your phone. There are lots of other factors, too, so check out our how we test page if you want to see more details on our testing process.

