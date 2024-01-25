The best Samsung S24 cases in 2024

If you care about protecting your phone (and looking snazzy at the same time) you need this guide to the best Samsung S24 cases, whether you’re prioritizing safety, design, or other features. When you go to purchase a case for the S24, you’ll be considering options that have a kickstand, wallet cases for convenience, and silicone varieties to keep the focus on the phone itself. To cut through all the choices, we’ve used our expert opinion to select the best options for this latest Samsung model.

Peak Design's Galaxy S24 Everyday Case The best all-round Samsung S24 case Peak Design's Galaxy S24 Everyday Case specifications: Compatability S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24 Reasons to buy Durable and lightweight

Simple and attractive design

In-built magnetic lock Reasons to avoid Higher-end specs come with an increased price The Everyday case from Peak Design does exactly what it promises from its name: this is an excellent all-rounder for the S24, and unless you’re looking for something specialist or specific, this will almost certainly do the job you want it to do. The case has an impressively stripped-back but smart design, combining the nylon casing with a rubberized bumper to protect against shock damage. Additionally, the Everyday case comes with an extremely handy built-in magnetic lock, which allows you to securely clip your device onto most metal surfaces. The only real downside with the Everyday case is the price tag. As a high-end case for a high-end phone, it also comes in at the more expensive end of the price range. However, this is a case that will last the test of time, rewarding your investment if you can afford the initial outlay.

Frusde magnetic kickstand case The best Samsung S24 kickstand case Frusde magnetic kickstand case specifications: Compatability S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and S24 Reasons to buy Robust, central magnetic kickstand

Striking design in a variety of color options

A budget-friendly option Reasons to avoid Color options can be divisive If you love using a kickstand, it’s something that you won’t want to compromise on when purchasing a case for your Samsung S24. And, the truth is that kickstands can be incredibly useful, especially as screens increase in size, and phones are increasingly used for streaming and long video calls. Thankfully, Frusade’s latest magnetic kickstand case for the Samsung S24 is a great option. The kickstand tucks away neatly and discreetly when not in use, and the case offers other important features too including a camera guard and that all-important shock absorption to prevent and limit fall damage. It’s also budget-friendly, and you’ll struggle to find a case that offers so much for such a little price.

FNTCASE for Samsung Galaxy The best silicone Samsung S24 case FNTCASE for Samsung Galaxy specifications: Compatibility S24 Ultra Reasons to buy Transparent with anti-yellowing TPU protection

Lightweight and durable Reasons to avoid Designed only for Samsung S24 Ultra If you want your new, shiny, beautiful Samsung S24 to be the star of the show rather than being smothered by a clunky case, you’ll want to consider transparent, silicone case options. FNTCASE’s new product designed specifically for the Samsung S24 Ultra is top of the class here, delivering exactly what it promises without fuss. After all, you’ve just spent an eye-watering sum on your new phone: surely, you don’t want to cover it up with a plastic shell? The only real downside to this transparent case is that it’s only designed to fit the Ultra spec. If you’ve got one of the other Samsung S24 trims, you’ll need to continue your hunt.

Mantto wallet case The best Samsung S24 wallet case Mantto wallet case specifications: Compatibility S24 Ultra Reasons to buy Built-in kickstand

Soft PU leather

Lots of storage space Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier We all love something that can serve more than one purpose, and wallet phone cases are a brilliant example of that. Protecting your phone and storing your important cards all at the same time? Bingo! (Just please, please don’t lose it.) As the Samsung S24 releases, Mantto’s wallet phone case is a top-of-the-range and budget-friendly choice for you. Because of its magnetic closing clip, it won’t accidentally flop open, and its simple black design is stylish and attractive. Importantly, in terms of storage, you can keep loose notes, a number of cards, and a picture in the case all at the same time, as it offers plenty of space without looking excessively clunky.

How we chose the best Samsung S24 cases

Everyone’s needs and preferences are different, so selecting the best Samsung S24 cases is a delicate balance. This balance is central to how we choose the best Samsung S24 cases on the market. With each of the categories, we’ve assessed considerations such as price, size, and the basic level of protection afforded by the case. You can check out our full process on our how we test page.

