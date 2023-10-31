OtterBox warranty explained

OtterBox is one of the most well-known smartphone case and accessory brands on the market and it’s known for its quality and protection. But what if there’s something wrong with your brand-new OtterBox case? We’re here to explain the OtterBox warranty process and how to make sure you get the most out of your purchase.

Let’s dive into OtterBox’s warranty and all its details.

Does OtterBox have a warranty policy?

Yes, OtterBox does have a warranty policy that covers manufacturing, material, or craftsmanship defects under regular use as long as the products are purchased from an authorized dealer. The length of the policy depends on the product you purchased and, in some cases, the location of your purchase.

Does OtterBox have a lifetime warranty?

No, OtterBox products do not have a lifetime warranty. It’s understandable if you thought this, as OtterBox’s policy often refers to the “lifetime of the product”, but this isn’t the same as lifetime warranty. The warranty periods of their products are below:

OtterBox Private Collection and Limited Edition/Specialty Products: One year (Two years in EMEA region) from the original date or delivery of purchase (whichever is later)

OtterBox Outdoor Collection Products: Five years from the original date of purchase or delivery

OtterBox Smartphone Cases and Tablet Cases: Seven years from the original date of purchase or delivery

OtterBox Mobile Accessories: Two years from the original date of purchase or delivery

If you miss the cut-off period for your product’s warranty, it could still be worth making a claim as for claims made within 60 days of the end of the warranty period, OtterBox will, at its discretion:

Repair the product using new or refurbished parts

Replace the product with a new or refurbished product

Replace the product with a similar product, depending on availability

How do I claim an OtterBox warranty?

To make a warranty claim with OtterBox, simply go to their warranty website or call 1-855-688-7269 (call costs depend on your provider). OtterBox aims to make the warranty process as simple as possible, so the five-step process isn’t too daunting and is definitely worth going through if your product is damaged.

